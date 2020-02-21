[endorsement:-beth-goncher-for-illinois-senate-in-25th-district-republican-main]

Republican Jim Oberweis is supplying up this seat in the Illinois Senate to run for Congress, and Democrats see a prospect to seize it. If Republicans intend to hold it, their greatest bet is to vote in the GOP party key for Beth Goncher, a previous congressional aide.

Goncher, who lives in Aurora, is a staunch fiscal conservative with legislative know-how, many thanks to her perform for U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren and previous point out Rep. Tim Schmitz. She worked 4 yrs for Hultgren, starting up out as his deputy district director and going up to run his district place of work. Hultgren has endorsed his a person-time protege.

As an aide to Schmitz, Goncher served as a liaison concerning constituents and state businesses.

Specified that type of practical experience in governing administration, Goncher could be an productive legislator on her to start with day in Springfield. We endorse her about Jeanette Ward of West Chicago, a previous member of the District U46 faculty board.

While on the university board, Ward argued from what she named “global warming pseudoscience” and “anti-American bias” in textbooks. She objected strongly when the district permitted a transgender middle-faculty college student to use a locker area and restroom that matched the student’s gender id.

To our considering, Goncher is the much better prospect to just take on Democrat Karina Villa in this fall’s general election.

Illinois Senate 25th District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

For more information about this race and other ones, such as candidate questionnaires, go to our Illinois primary voting guide.

