endorsement:-brian-sager-for-illinois-property-in-63rd-district-democratic-major

You might surprise, were you to check out his business office, why longtime Woodstock Mayor Brian Sager has photographs of bridges on the walls.

Those people pics, Sager will notify you, symbolize how he sees his career: Constructing bridges across political divides.

Sager is a former Republican running as a Democrat for this Property seat. He has constantly labored both of those sides of the fence, strolling as a Republican in parades and serving as a Republican precinct committeeman, even as he has allied himself with the average Democrat, Jack Franks, who held this seat for decades. Sager genuinely gained the GOP’s ire, however, when he endorsed Franks to turn into chair of the McHenry County Board.

Sager, a retired professor of global growth who has served as the mayor of Woodstock since 2005, is additional aligned with the Democratic Party on social difficulties and additional with the GOP on fiscal problems.

Underneath his management, the Woodstock City Council in fact cut municipal residence taxes by 10% in 2017, soon after eight a long time of keeping the line on tax improves. Curbing the property tax stress built it less difficult, no doubt, to offer inhabitants on the need to have for tiny improves in sales and gas taxes to pay out for road advancements.

Sager understands what he’s speaking about, instinctively seeks frequent ground and can boast of a wealth of working experience in general public daily life that is unusual for a person running for the condition Household for the 1st time. We endorse him strongly.

Sager is opposed by Peter Janko, president of a business that restores and recreates historic lighting fixtures. The winner of this key race will confront incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Reick in the Nov. three standard election.

Illinois Residence 63rd District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

