endorsement:-carolyn-schofield-for-illinois-house-in-66th-district-republican-main

Voters wanting for a staunch conservative with amazing credentials would be well advised to seem earlier the incumbent, state Rep. Allen Skillicorn, and select challenger Carolyn Schofield.

They can rest certain that Schofield strongly supports the 2nd Modification, insists on curbing government paying and opposes the state’s proposed progressive profits tax. Additionally, Schofield has a wealth of encounter as a public servant on the McHenry County Board, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Scheduling and other governmental bodies.

At the exact same time, Schofield understands that legislators do the community a disservice when they cling to absolutist positions at all charges. Huge issues — and Illinois has a great deal — really do not get solved by indicating “no” over and around. Skillicorn, for case in point, most a short while ago trapped to his “no new taxes” stand, even to the place of voting towards a motor fuel tax hike that would finance desperately wanted road tasks in his personal district.

Schofield is the improved selection in this race.

Illinois House 66th District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

For additional facts about this race and other individuals, which includes candidate questionnaires, go to our Illinois most important voting guidebook.

