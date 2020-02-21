[endorsement:-cristina-castro-for-illinois-senate-in-22nd-district-democratic-major]

State Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin has played a big function in the passage of some of the more significant new rules to come out of Springfield in the previous two several years.

Castro was main sponsor of a invoice very last slide to consolidate some 650 pension funds for suburban and downstate law enforcement officers and firefighters, a reform sure to preserve taxpayers tens of millions of pounds. She also sponsored an modification to the Equivalent Spend Act to prohibit companies from inquiring about a work applicant’s present-day salary, which companies will sometimes do so that they can lowball their salary offer for the new task.

Castro sponsored an growth of the Illinois Human Legal rights Act, generating it feasible for workers at even the smallest firms to seek out aid for work-related discrimination and retaliation. She also sponsored a bill that prohibits landlords from threatening to evict or report tenants to federal authorities above their immigration status.

And Castro was instrumental in the passage of a invoice to permit motorists to select a gender-neutral possibility on their driver’s licenses, a modify in the law supported by Equality Illinois, which advocates for the rights of LGBTQ persons.

Castro is a effective state senator. We endorse her.

Also functioning is Rae Yawer, a member of the Streamwood Park District board.

Illinois Senate 22nd District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

For more info about this race and other folks, which include candidate questionnaires, go to our Illinois key voting information. Our newspaper is owned by a team of civic-minded and, in some circumstances, politically active investors for details, see our operator data site.

Deliver letters to [email protected].