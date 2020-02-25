endorsement:-denyse-wang-stoneback-for-illinois-household-in-sixteenth-district-democratic-major

The winner of the Democratic principal possible will take pleasure in a lock on this state House seat, which was held for a few many years by Lou Lang, who resigned final calendar year. Nobody’s operating in the Republican main.

Our endorsement goes to Denyse Wang Stoneback, who established the gun violence prevention group Individuals for a Safer Modern society following the Sandy Hook massacre. Stoneback fought tricky, nevertheless in the long run without having achievements, to block a gun store and firing vary from opening around educational institutions in Niles. Her group then correctly advocated in Springfield for a requirement that gun sellers have a state certification of license.

Stoneback has expanded her advocacy operate further than gun difficulties, with a focus on insurance policies of value to performing people. Case in stage: When the Skokie Village Board last 12 months thought of opting out of Prepare dinner County’s $15-an-hour minimum wage ordinance, Stoneback helped manage a lobbying exertion that persuaded the board to back again off.

Stoneback is challenging incumbent Rep. Yehiel Mark Kalish, a previous lobbyist appointed to substitute Lang. Kalish was backed by Lang and other establishment Democrats right up until he unsuccessful very last spring to vote in favor of a sweeping abortion legal rights invoice, the Reproductive Health and fitness Act. Kalish, who voted “present,” denies that he at any time promised to do normally.

Also functioning is Kevin Olickal, govt director of the Indo-American Democratic Business.

Illinois House 16th District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

