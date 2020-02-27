endorsement:-janet-yang-rohr-for-illinois-dwelling-in-forty-first-district-democratic-major

Two considerate candidates are functioning in the 41st Illinois Home District Democratic main. We endorse Janet Yang Rohr, a lifelong resident of Naperville, based on her broader practical experience in authorities as a Naperville District 203 College Board member. Rohr is a international details director for Morningstar Economic Providers, and in that position, she claims, she has experienced to stand up for her very own fact-based mostly conclusions, an encounter that should be beneficial in the Legislature.

Rohr’s priorities contain property tax reduction, economic growth and training. She opposes phrase boundaries and taxing retirement revenue. She also supports an hard work to do as significantly as possible to shift a coal-burning ability plant financed by Naperville and quite a few other suburbs toward renewable electrical power.

Also running is social worker Denika McMillen of Naperville. The winner in this west suburban district will challenge 3-time period Republican incumbent Grant Wehrli in November.

Illinois Dwelling 41st District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

For much more information and facts about this race and many others, which includes applicant questionnaires, go to our Illinois main voting guidebook. Our newspaper is owned by a team of civic-minded and, in some circumstances, politically energetic investors for aspects, see our operator data page.

Send out letters to [email protected].