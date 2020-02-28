endorsement:-juan-thomas-for-illinois-household-in-83rd-district-democratic-key

Fingers down, Juan Thomas is the superior competent applicant in this Democratic most important to advocate for the folks of the 83rd District, which consists of Aurora and North Aurora.

Thomas, a law firm and ordained minister, has a very long background of serving his group and occupation. From 2017 to 2018, he was president of the Nationwide Bar Association, a team with some 65,000 African American attorneys, judges and regulation students as associates. Throughout his tenure, the association established an LGBTQ division for customers. At the time, Thomas said it was essential to the association’s standing as a major civil rights organization.

Thomas has been lively in Aurora as effectively, heading back again to the 1990s when he was elected to the West Aurora Faculty District 129 board. He continue to serves the college district as a member of its foundation’s board of administrators. He also has been lively in the NAACP’s DuPage County branch.

Our studying of Thomas is that he would not be hesitant to stand up, when essential, to the leaders of his possess Democratic Celebration. He will get our nod about the incumbent agent Barbara Hernandez, who was appointed to the seat in 2019.

Illinois House 83rd District. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

