endorsement:-lindsey-lapointe-for-illinois-house-in-19th-district-democratic-most-important

State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe has been an engaged legislator given that her appointment to the Typical Assembly last yr, co-sponsoring such laws as the Clean up Electrical power Positions Act and a legislation allowing for students time to vote throughout university several hours on Election Working day.

We endorse LaPointe as she seeks a full two-calendar year expression representing this Northwest Aspect and suburban district. She has manufactured great use of her practical experience in criminal justice reform and as an outreach worker to homeless folks to style an agenda that emphasizes rising well being treatment entry and bettering community educational institutions. She was a task supervisor on justice reform issues for BPI — Organization and Experienced People for the Community Interest.

LaPointe, who lives in Portage Park, was appointed to this seat in July, changing Robert Martwick, who was appointed to the state Senate.

Also jogging are Patricia D. “Patti Vasquez” Bonnin, a former radio talk show host, and Chicago Law enforcement Officer Joe Duplechin.

Illinois Household 19th District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

For additional facts about this race and others, like prospect questionnaires, go to our Illinois principal voting guidebook. Our newspaper is owned by a team of civic-minded and, in some conditions, politically energetic traders for facts, see our proprietor data webpage.

Send letters to: [email protected]