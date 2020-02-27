endorsement:-maggie-trevor-for-illinois-dwelling-in-54th-district-democratic-main

Maggie Trevor arrived close to successful this northwest suburban seat in 2018. She dropped to the incumbent, Republican Tom Morrison, by just 43 votes. She’s back once again this calendar year, and she stays the Democrats’ best guess to conquer Morrison.

Trevor has the qualifications to be a initially-fee condition representative. For the very last five years, she has served the Rolling Meadows Metropolis Council as a member of its environmental committee. She advises the council and the general public operates department on prioritizing routine maintenance and restoration of the city’s normal spots. It’s no surprise that she’s potent in comprehending the environmental difficulties facing the condition.

Trevor has an amazing tutorial background in political science — she holds a Ph.D. in poli sci from the University of Chicago and is a previous professor. And she cites her working experience as a internet marketing and small business consultant to make obvious she is not fearful to stand up to people in ability, like Illinois Household Speaker Michael Madigan and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“It is my task incredibly normally to go in and convey to a CEO or executive that he’s erroneous,” she explained to the Chicago Sunlight-Situations Editorial Board. “I have a large amount of encounter speaking with individuals in positions of power and persuading them to improve course. I do it nicely. I know how to negotiate.”

She is endorsed above details analyst Ryan Huffman of Palatine.

Illinois Property 54th District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

