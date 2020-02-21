[endorsement:-meg-loughran-cappel-for-illinois-senate-in-49th-district-democratic-most-important]

Say you have a group of lawmakers who simply cannot appear to agreement on a piece of laws. Anyone has to step up and obtain the prevalent floor. That any individual, we imagine, could simply be Meg Loughran Cappel, who has shown her consensus-constructing competencies as a member of the board of Joliet Township School District 204.

As a member of the college board, Cappel assisted launch a system to provide extra assist for exclusive training students, as perfectly as for a developing variety of young children who are not in special ed but coping with social and emotional complications. “I really don’t know 1 pal of mine that is a instructor that does not have a student that struggles with stress and other issues,” Cappel, a distinctive education and learning instructor, told us.

Cappel is functioning for an open up seat. The incumbent, Democratic Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, is supplying up the Senate seat to run for the position of Will County executive.

Also working are veteran Joliet Metropolis Council member Larry E. Hug and impartial company specialist Michael Crowner.

Illinois Senate 49th District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

Illinois Senate 49th District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

For more information about this race and others, including candidate questionnaires, go to our Illinois primary voting guide.

