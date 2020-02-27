endorsement:-randy-ramey-for-illinois-house-in-forty-fifth-district-republican-key

Wayne Township Supervisor Randy Ramey is our decide in the Republican primary for this west suburban district.

There is no substitute for prior working experience in community office environment, which Ramey has. He was elected township supervisor in 2017 and just before that, served in the Illinois Residence from 2005 to 2013, representing the 55th District out of West Chicago.

In 2012, Ramey created a operate for the Illinois Senate but shed the GOP primary in the wake of a significant-profile DUI arrest. In the meantime, he’d followed in the footsteps of his powerful stepfather, former Senate President James “Pate” Philip, as chairman of the DuPage County GOP.

Ramey is endorsed in excess of Michael E. Camerer and Alfredo Manzo. Neither responded to our requests to comprehensive a prospect questionnaire.

Illinois Property 45th District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

For extra data about this race and many others, which includes prospect questionnaires, go to our Illinois main voting guideline. Our newspaper is owned by a team of civic-minded and, in some instances, politically active buyers for specifics, see our operator info webpage.

Send out letters to [email protected].