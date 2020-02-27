endorsement:-rita-mayfield-for-illinois-dwelling-in-sixtieth-district-democratic-primary

In this much north suburban district, we endorse 5-expression incumbent Rita Mayfield of Waukegan over environmental activist Diana Burdette, also of Waukegan. Mayfield has a far better grasp of a wide array of troubles facing the condition.

Mayfield is advertising and marketing extensive-time period endeavours, for example, to clean up up the Superfund site of the vacant asbestos-ridden Johns Manville plant on Waukegan’s lakefront. She also supports retiring Waukegan’s coal-fired electricity plant in a way that this primary lakefront land can be put to superior use, potentially as a museum, a forest preserve or a park. And she has worked to maintain Lake Michigan drinking water — the Chicago area’s biggest pure useful resource — from staying diverted outdoors the Wonderful Lakes basin.

Together with Burdette, Mayfield was involved in initiatives to limit or finish emissions of ethylene oxide from community Medline Industries and Vantage Specialty Chemical compounds vegetation. Mayfield also supports the graduated profits tax amendment and taxing retirement revenue of wealthier residents in the point out, but she opposes expression limits.

Illinois Household 60th District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

