endorsement:-suzanne-m.-ness-for-illinois-dwelling-in-66th-district-democratic-main

Although serving on the McHenry County Board, Suzanne M. Ness worked to maintain companies for susceptible citizens and decrease the tax levy.

Ness also has served on the Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce board and founded a nonprofit coaching and mentoring software for teenagers at Dundee-Crown Large Faculty in Carpentersville.

The two Ness and her opponent in this key — Carpentersville Trustee Jim Malone — could do a commendable task in Springfield, but our endorsement goes to Ness, a little enterprise operator from Crystal Lake.

Ness’ priorities would be growing community transportation, lowering assets taxes, lessening wellbeing care prices and placing additional resources into training.

In November, the winner in this Democratic main will facial area the winner of the Republican main, either incumbent Allen Skillicorn or McHenry County Board member Carolyn Schofield.

Illinois Dwelling 66th District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

For extra information about this race and other folks, together with prospect questionnaires, go to our Illinois primary voting tutorial.

