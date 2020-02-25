endorsement:-thaddeus-jones-for-illinois-property-in-29th-district-democratic-major

Last calendar year, condition Rep. Thaddeus Jones led an work to create a legislation that demands the point out to put in additional motion-sensor cameras on expressways to document video clip of expressway shootings.

Time will convey to if the Tamara Clayton Act, motivated by the even now-unsolved fatal taking pictures of a postal worker on I-57, will discourage expressway shootings and enable the law enforcement remedy these kinds of crimes. But we like the legislation, which is immediate and practical.

Jones, whom we endorse for re-election, has held this Property seat considering the fact that 2011. We urge him to do far more to nurture task-creating financial development in his battling district. He has talked up the plan of reopening Balmoral Racetrack in Crete Township, but that appears to be like a long shot. Jones could be accomplishing extra.

DeAndre Tillman, a member of the Calumet Town Council who also is jogging in this point out Dwelling key, lacks Jones’ working experience.

Illinois Home 29th District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

