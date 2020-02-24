endorsement:-theresa-mah-for-illinois-dwelling-in-2nd-district-democratic-most-important

Just after previous Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed her monthly bill two a long time ago to shield immigrants from bully landlords who threaten to connect with federal authorities more than their immigration position, state Rep. Theresa Mah caught with it. She pushed the bill once more last calendar year, and it was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

It was a considerable defense for the Pilsen and Chinatown immigrant neighborhoods that Mah signifies.

Mah is endorsed for a third phrase since she will work diligently on behalf of underserved communities. She teamed with condition Sen. Ram Villivalam very last yr to amend the Illinois Act on Getting older to explicitly prohibit discrimination of LGBTQ folks in assisted or shared residing services. More mature LGBTQ individuals and more mature grownups with HIV also had been designated as populations of “greatest social need” for packages for getting older adults.

Our a person hope is that Mah will function on her delivery as a public speaker.

Also working are retired exploration technician Kenneth M. Kozlar and law firm Bobby Martinez Olson.

Illinois House 2nd District map. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

For a lot more details about this race and others, which include candidate questionnaires, go to our Illinois major voting manual. Our newspaper is owned by a team of civic-minded and, in some conditions, politically active investors for specifics, see our operator facts website page.

Send out letters to [email protected].