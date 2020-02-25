endowed-with-the-expertise-for-understanding-the-japanese-structures-using-‘nagara-ni’

Umare-nagara ni shite e no sainō ga aru no kamo ne. You may have been endowed with a expertise for portray.

Predicament 1: Mitsuo reveals his mother a image he painted.

光男： 今日美術で自画像を描いたんだよ。見て、これ。

母： よく描けているわね！いつもゲームばっかりやっているから分からなかったけど、実は生まれながらにして絵の才能があるのかもね。

Mitsuo: Kyō bijutsu de jigazō o kaita-n-da yo. Mite, kore.

Haha: Yoku kakete-iru wa ne! Itsumo gēmu bakkari yatte-iru kara wakaranakatta kedo, jitsu wa umare-nagara ni shite e no sainō ga aru no kamo ne.

Mitsuo: I drew a self-portrait in artwork class today. Listed here, search.

Mom: Gee, it is well-drawn! You’re constantly enjoying video online games so I did not know, in fact you might have been endowed with a talent for painting.

The sample “XながらにY” can convey a slightly different which means depending on what phrase you use in area of “X,” but the structure seems somewhat outdated-fashioned and is predominantly used in official Japanese and remarkable storytelling. The verbs that change “X” are inclined to be the masu-stem of both 生(う)まれる (to be born) or いる (to keep, exist) — 生まれながらに or いながらに.

In Circumstance 1, Mitsuo’s mother utilizes the sample 生まれながらにY, in which “Y” is Mitsuo’s talent for portray. In this case, ながらに functions similarly to “since,” as the talent is explained as owning been inherited or endowed since beginning.

A different use can be seen in the Bonus Dialogue with いながらに, which acts far more like “while”: 家(いえ)にいながらにして仕事 (しごと)ができる。 (Though I’m at residence I can do my job.)

Both of those 生まれながらに and いながらに are likely to be employed with して.

Scenario two: Yuri is observing a drama on Tv.

ナレーター： 彼は長い旅から戻ってくると、「もう絶対離さないから」と、涙ながらに彼女に謝った。

Narētā: Kare wa nagai tabi kara modotte-kuru to, “Mō zettai hanasanai kara” to, namida nagara ni kanojo ni ayamatta.

Narrator: He returned house from his extensive trip, and when tears streamed down his face, he said, “I will in no way depart you all over again.”

When “X” is a noun in the ながらに pattern, it tends to suggest “while” and is generally restricted to the word 涙 (なみだ, tears). As a result, in Circumstance 2 the phrase 涙ながらに can indicate “while crying,” but with a substantially more remarkable nuance.

The text 涙, いつも (normally) and 昔 (むかし, previous days) can also swap “X” in the structure “XながらのY,” in which “Y” is also a noun. This pattern is a noun-modifying one particular, so 涙ながらの謝罪 (しゃざい, apology) could be rendered as a “tear-stuffed apology” or, if you split it down, “an apology built while tears are flowing.”

Other examples include 昔ながらの味 (あじ, style), which signifies “the taste of olden times,” and いつもながらの優(やさ)しさ, “usual kindness.” In these cases, ながらの connects two matters that come about or exist at the very same time, this sort of as the apology and the crying in 涙ながらの謝罪.

Bonus Dialogue: Ms. Gray is at a boutique attempting on a dress.

グレイ: 少(すこ)しスカートが長(なが)いほうがいいかも…。

店員(てんいん): いえ、そのぐらいのほうが華(はな)やかで、すてきだと思(おも)いますが。

グレイ： そうかなあ。…ちょっと友達(ともだち)にも見(み)てもらいたいから、また別(べつ)の日(ひ)に来(き)ます。

店員： こちらは人気(にんき)商品(しょうひん)ですから、売(う)れてしまうかもしれませんよ。お取(と)り置(お)き致(いた)しましょうか？

グレイ： いえ、また来ますから。売れてしまったら、あきらめます。

店員： はい、では、お待(ま)ちしております。あ、お客様(きゃくさま)、一応(いちおう)当店(とうてん)の最新(さいしん)のシステムをご紹介(しょうかい)しておきます。ご自宅(じたく)やオフィスにいながらにして、試着(しちゃく)した時(とき)のイメージが見られるという画期的(かっきてき)なシステムです。うちの店名(てんめい)をパソコンで検索(けんさく)してホームページに入(はい)り、右上(みぎうえ)のカタログというボタンをクリックしてください。そこからこのワンピースを選(えら)んで「試着」ボタンを押(お)していただければ、お客様が試着なさった場合(ばあい)の画像(がぞう)がご覧(らん)になれます。

グレイ： あ、それなら今ちょうど試着しているから、写真(しゃしん)を撮(と)ってもらえますか？それを友達に送(おく)りますから。

店員： ああ … そうですね。それもいいアイデアですね。

Grey: Perhaps the skirt need to be longer.

Clerk: No, I imagine that length is far more lovely and pretty.

Gray: I ponder. … I’d like my buddy to test it for me, I’ll arrive yet again yet another day.

Clerk: This is a common product or service, so it may possibly sell out before long. Shall I put 1 apart for you?

Gray: No, I’ll appear all over again. If it sells out, I’ll give up on it.

Clerk: I see, we’ll be waiting around for you. Oh, madam, let me introduce to you our shop’s most up-to-date procedure. It’s an modern method that enables you to check out photos of you seeking on outfits although at household or in the workplace. Research for the name of our shop on your personal computer, go on our homepage and click on the catalog button at the top rated correct. If you decide on this dress from there and push the “try on” button, you can see an impression of you seeking it on.

Grey: Ah, but I’m just trying it on now, so can you acquire a picture for me? I can ship it to my good friend.

Clerk: Ah … which is appropriate, you are. Which is also a fantastic concept.