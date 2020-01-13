‘Energizer Bunny’ Biden is startled

Loading...

During this troubling conflict with Iran, Joe Biden has distinguished himself as a calming democratic voice, talking about commitment and challenges with in-depth knowledge of foreign policy. Another reason for activists on the left who support Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren to lose their mind.

The news for them has not been great lately. Biden is now connected to or close to Sanders for first place in Iowa and New Hampshire, according to the most recent reputable survey. Warren gauges behind Pete Buttigieg in both places. Sanders and Warren would triumph in these states, where the democratic electorate tends towards very liberal whites. Biden also raised nearly $ 23 million in the fourth quarter, the best pull since joining the campaign.

Sanders of Warren can still win, but with just over four weeks before the Iowa caucuses appear, it seems that these competitions are not a single form of romp for either. Then comes South Carolina, where a heavy African-American electorate still has a strong preference for Biden.

So, the attacks from the left flank. A group named Indivisible is now following Biden’s immigration plan to state that a road to citizenship would include an opportunity to speak English. That doesn’t sound completely unreasonable. Such a requirement was included in the Comprehensive Law on Immigration Reform 2013, for which Sanders and Warren both voted.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee rejects Biden’s argument for eligibility. Co-founder Adam Green said that many Democrats “have the false impression that Biden is safe or eligible when he is the least eligible option we have.” Almost every survey contradicts that statement, but if Green says so …

PCCC has also accused Biden of giving the impression that “eligibility means old, white, masculine and conservative,” said Politico. Going after white men will certainly surprise voters in Wisconsin.

In his long career, Biden has cast votes that I also wish he had not. I particularly disliked his position on the reform of the bankruptcy. But then both Sanders and Warren have taken regrettable votes that benefit the economic interests at home. Sanders voted to fund the F-35 fighter jet Boondoggle, and Warren led the fight to scrap a medical device tax – money that supported the Affordable Care Act.

The confirmation of the “progressive” label is usually in the eyes of the confirmation. I base such statements on the relevant issue.

Biden has been very progressive in the fight against global warming. In 1986, when almost no one spoke about this, he introduced a bill instructing the President to set up a task force on climate change. It was eventually adopted and funded.

As vice president, Biden was Barack Obama’s pointman in terms of coal emission and exhaust gas limits. He also led the assignment to involve the United States in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Biden’s current proposal is to spend $ 1.7 trillion over ten years and levy a tax on greenhouse gases. Its goal of zero CO2 emissions by 2050 is in line with that of the European Union.

And so it is not entirely clear why progressive environmentalists in the Sunrise movement would harass Biden during campaign events. Are they ignorant of his record? They clearly work for his political opponents. The group is affiliated with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and its Green New Deal, and AOC is connected to Sanders.

The former Florida senator, Bill Nelson, hit the nail on the head by explaining the latest anti-Biden fusillade from the left. “This is their last attempt to derail Energizer Bunny … and they can’t figure out why they can’t stop him,” Nelson told Politico. “So they throw the sink at him.”

Froma Harrop is a syndicate columnist.