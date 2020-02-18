[energy-changeover-on-pakatan’s-friday-assembly-agenda?-dr-m-suggests-‘not-sure’]

Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad provides his speech all through the start of the Nationwide Anti-Drug Thirty day period in Putrajaya, February 18, 2020. — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is uncertain if there will be any discussion on the transfer of governing administration at the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition’s presidential council assembly this Friday.

However, the primary minister is certain that he will not be the a person to raise the issue

“I am not certain if they will go over it or not, but I will not bring it up as I am only there to serve as the meeting’s chairman,” he said following the start of the Countrywide Anti-Drug Thirty day period 2020 here right now.

He reiterated his former stance that he will phase down from the article immediately after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in November.

“I have promised that I will do so. But whatever decisions are manufactured, I will resign when the Asia-Pacific Financial Cooperation conference in Kuala Lumpur has concluded in November,” Dr Mahathir reported next the start of the Nationwide Anti-Drug Thirty day period 2020 below right now.

The 94-calendar year-old has been repeatedly called to give a organization day on handing about the government reins to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the latest months.

He has consistently demurred from undertaking so, prompting Opposition politicians notably from PAS to force for Dr Mahathir to stay key minister right up until the up coming basic election because of in 2023.