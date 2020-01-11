Enes Kanter has a great night vs. Pelicans

Loading...

Life as an NBA center is not easy. The journey is cruel. First flight in the morning after a night of beating their long, thick legs that take a crushing time on hardwood floors. Also painful elsewhere from a night of trading in elbows, sliding in the small of the back. Of course they fly charters, but they cannot be more comfortable than commercial flights for the rest of us.

The floor cannot be easy on that size either. And then make all the effort to sprint and deliver and receive the hits needed to establish position inside, just to see one of the slender, normal people ascending a shot from far into the city that must hurt.

So if a center gets the chance to face an opponent who simply cannot defend as most big men are good enough to play long NBA careers, well, that’s a nice reward for doing more than quite a bit of the dirty work and taste so little of the glory.

NBA centers have too much respect for the demands of work, travel and what it feels like to attract so many looks into restaurants because they are such great men that they would never acknowledge this, but you just know that they circle games on their calendars against the Celtics and the Pelicans.

They see those teams in the schedule and they know there is a good chance they will attack more, get more shots, score more points. They know this because they will spend much of their nights, guarded by the Enes Kanter reserves when confronted with the Celtics and Jahlil Okafor when they play against the Pelicans.

There are things that Kanter and Okafor do well on a basketball court. Defending is just not one of those things.

Kanter did a lot of other things very, very well Saturday night in the Celtics ’140-105 spanking of the Pelicans.

In 23 minutes of work, Kanter gained a total of 22 points and 19 rebounds, both season highs for the first year Celtic.

The bucket that excited him the most, defeated halfway through the buzzer when he let go of his setback to finish a perfect first half with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 14 minutes.

“He really is a good rebounder and he has a great touch,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “That is something that we have certainly seen in the past two months.”

Kanter can really, really spring back. He is doing better than anyone. Kanter is eighth on the Celtics with 18.2 minutes per game and first with 8.6 rebounds. Kanter is even such a good rebounder that if he was so inclined, he could intentionally miss a shot, knowing that he would get the rebound and score on the next shot, filling the box score.

“He is fairly consistent with his ability to score in the paint and rebound,” Stevens said. “I joked with him that he would go back and miss one and then fill in his statistics and he did. But I don’t think he did it on purpose, but at least I enjoyed it for myself. “

Kanter laughed when Steven’s quote was repeated to him.

“Oh my God, he thinks I did it on purpose,” Kanter said. “No, but I just miss shots and get my own rebound. They all think I do that on purpose to fill in my statistics, but it’s not true. “

No one did that better than the late Moses Malone.

“I’ve watched many clips from him,” Kanter said.

Malone would miss them on purpose.

“We will not be me,” Kanter said, still smiling and somewhat embarrassed. “Absolutely not me.”

Kanter is also an OR scorer and contributes 9.1 points per outing to the cause. This night he was more than OK. He was the last to abuse Okafor, who is with his third NBA team in his sixth season and second with the Pelicans, but did not stop scoring when better defenders than Okafor controlled him. Okafor also scored eight points in 14 minutes, but didn’t play a minute in the second half. Perhaps that has to do with how easily Kanter dominated him.

Kanter watched the third quarter from the bank as the Celtics pumped their lead to 32 points by the time Kanter returned to the floor to start the fourth quarter. This time Nicolo Melli, a member of the Italian national team, stood in Kanters’ way. The big guy from Turkey immediately went to work on him, scored a disputed bucket underneath and then came all alone for a dunk to let his shooting totals run to 8 for 8 at night. Then he supported Melli for a short hook, but missed and missed again on a putback attempt.

Kanter was also occasionally controlled by promising rookie Jaxson Hayes.

The Celtics bank could benefit from a faster, more explosive defender in the paint, but until they get one, they can count on a steady effort and great rebound from Kanter, who knows his limitations as a scorer and plays well within those limits. .