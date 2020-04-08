Enfield man caught with big 4kg stash of cocaine right after dramatic law enforcement chase

A Enfield male has pleaded guilty to drug offences immediately after law enforcement identified cocaine value up to £400,000 within and close to to his abandoned Audi.

Arian Alijaj, from Southgate, unsuccessful to end for police on the M1 in Buckinghamshire on March 22.

Officers later on uncovered the auto, an Audi A6, deserted around Rugby with a few kilograms of cocaine lying close by and 1 kilogram in the boot of the vehicle.

On the exact working day, law enforcement stopped a black BMW on the M40 slip street at junction 9 and the passenger, Alijaj, was arrested following police recognized him as the driver of the Audi.

The 35-calendar year-aged was charged with possession and intent to source class A medicines, and risky driving.

Soon after hunting Alijaj’s property in Freshfields Travel, Southgate, law enforcement located a lot more medications and practically £4,000 in hard cash.

Alijaj appeared prior to Leamington Spa Magistrates’ Courtroom on March 24, exactly where he pleaded guilty to all offences. He is thanks to be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on April 21.

The driver of the BMW was arrested and later on introduced under investigation.

John Coles, head of expert Ooperations at the Nationwide Crime Agency, mentioned: “With the assist of associates, the Organised Criminal offense Partnership was ready to keep track of and seize this cocaine prior to it built it on to the streets.

“Course A medicines are always linked to really serious and organised criminal offense and their offer relies on exploitation, violence and intimidation that harms men and women across the United kingdom.

“Inspite of dealing with a national pandemic, the NCA and its partners are not permitting up our efforts to tackle severe and organised criminal offense and defend the general public.”

