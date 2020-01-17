Enfield pub blames poor food hygiene rating for change of chef

Food hygiene is one of those things that you really don’t think about until you find out there is a problem.

You may find that your local Chinese has a rat problem, that the local store does not store food well, or that the butcher mixes cooked and uncooked meats.

Then you are put to life.

An Enfield pub recently obtained a food hygiene score of one in five, which means that a major improvement is necessary in its standards.

Kings Head, at 9 Market Place EN2 6LL, received a rating largely based on its food security management, for which it received the comment “major improvement needed”.

Food safety management measures the systems in place to ensure the safety of food served, staff knowledge of food safety, and the inspector’s confidence in maintaining standards.

The other two factors inspected, hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, received comments on the improvement required and generally satisfactory respectively.

Hygienic food handling examines how food is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored.

The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the building verifies how the layout and characteristics of the building provide good food hygiene, such as ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

MyLondon asked the pub if he wanted to comment on the score, and he replied, “We had just changed chief so he hadn’t sorted anything out, but the place is perfect now.

“If they had come a day later, they would have seen this.”

The King’s Head was inspected on November 22, 2019 and the information is correct as of January 15, 2020. The results are on the Food Standards Agency website.

