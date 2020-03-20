Enfield taking pictures: Gentleman shot in head named by law enforcement

A guy who was killed immediately after staying shot in the head has been named by law enforcement.

The Metropolitan Police were being known as to stories of a male shot on Thursday all over 4.30pm.

Abdullahi Mahmoud, 29, was taken to hospital wherever he later died.

A statement from Fulfilled Police mentioned: “He is nonetheless to be formally identified but detectives are self-confident he is Abdullahi Mahmoud, 29, of Enfield.”

A guy in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of tried murder and is at this time in custody.

The capturing is considered to have happened near to Moorfield Road Wellbeing Centre.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Wallis of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, leads the investigation. He said:

“Police have been termed to Hertford Road in Enfield at 16:36hrs on Thursday, 19 March to a report of a man shot.

“Officers and London Ambulance Company attended and observed Abdullahi with a head damage.

“He was taken to medical center, but in spite of the ideal efforts of medics, he afterwards died.

“Our feelings are with Abdullahi’s spouse and children and they will carry on to get professional guidance as the investigation progresses.”

‘Violent attack’

He included: “This was a violent assault in the middle of the road and my workforce are doing work hard to establish who is liable.

“We are exploring the chance there was much more than one assailant and would precisely like to attraction to those who may have been purchasing in location at this time to make speak to with police.

“One line of enquiry is that that this is gang related, having said that enquiries are in the incredibly early levels and we keep an open thoughts as we assemble proof and piece jointly the very last times of Abdullahi’s lifetime.

“If you really do not want to talk to law enforcement, make sure you make the phone to Crimestoppers anonymously – the vital matter is that you inform us what you know.”

North Spot Borough Commander Treena Fleming stated: “This is a horrific incident and our 1st feelings are with the victim’s relatives, who have lost a cherished one particular in tragic situations.

“I want to reassure local people that they can anticipate to see an greater law enforcement presence in the location. You should, if you have data that you want to share, do method them and inform them what you know.”

A crime scene continues to be in place.