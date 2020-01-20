Enforceable, Liam’s Lucky Charm enters the Kentucky Derby picture

January 20 (UPI) – Enforceable and Liam’s Lucky Charm went into the Kentucky Derby with weekend wins, while two Group 1 races found a new hero and candidate for Dubai in Hong Kong.

Starship Jubilee was the star of the Sunshine Millions races in Gulfstream Park and Bellera continued to sparkle in the aqueduct.

Woodford Reserve’s Kentucky Derby will be launched in less than 15 weeks. We start with …



The way to the roses



Enforceable was late and won the $ 200,000 Class III Lecomte on the show grounds on Saturday, earning 10 points on the way to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard. Silver State also ran the long distance from New Orleans and finished second, a neck ahead of Mr. Monomoy.

The favorite, Scabbard, ran evenly, had no late strikes and finished fifth. Enforceable, a tapit colt trained by Mark Casse, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast rack in 1: 43.72 with Julien Leparoux in the irons.

It was only the second win for Enforceable, which had had six starts before. He moved up to second place in the Derby leaderboard, only behind Storm the Court. With two previous starts at Churchill Downs, Silver State was just a step ahead of the 2v2 victory.

“I told (owner John Oxley) that I thought he was going to be a special colt in March last year,” said Casse. “It only took a while to put everything together. He’s a good example of our program … by not trying to rush our horses. We are patient and it paid off.”

He said it was likely that the colt would meet the risen star on February 14 – the next step on the way to the Louisiana Derby.

Liam’s lucky charm made his own luck at Saturday’s $ 125,000 Pasco Stakes in Tampa Bay Downs, worked on an early lead, and then pulled out to win 5 1/2 lengths. Albert Park finished second, 1 1/2 lengths ahead of No Getting Over Me. Liam’s Lucky Charm, a stallion by Khozan, drove 7 furlongs in a fast lane with Edgard Zayas in 1: 21.75.

“He trained well, he is fine and he grew up,” said coach Ralph Nicks. “He’s still a little grown up, but he was a little sharper in the morning and the blinkers made him more focused.”

Nicks made it clear that he hopes Liam’s Lucky Charm will hike the Kentucky Derby Trail to start a race in Tampa Bay, Gulfstream or Fair Grounds next.

Kentucky Oaks Preps



Finite, the odds-on favorite, had everything she could before doing the job at Saturday’s $ 100,000 Silverbulletday Stakes at Fair Grounds. After waiting behind two competitors, Finite moved up to the top at the 3/16 pole position, and Portrait went outside with her.

The portrait withered in the backyards, but the early leader Ursula found a second wind and missed it only with a late attempt and came second with a neck. Tempers Rising was late and finished third in Portrait. Finite, a Munnings filly trained by Steve Asmussen, ran 1 mile and 70 yards on a fast lane in 1: 42.73 while defeating Ricardo Santana Jr.

The Winchell Thoroughbreds started their careers a few seconds ahead in Saratoga, broke their girl in the Kentucky Downs grass in September, and then won in a fast lane and a bad track in Churchill Downs, the latter in Class III Golden Rod. She earned 10 points for a start in Kentucky Oaks with Saturday’s win.

“What a great filly,” said Asmussen. “She’s just another very special Winchell family. She deserves everything she got. She did everything we asked her to do. She fought, was ahead and we are very proud of her. “

In Tampa Bay Downs, Two Sixty topped the $ 125,000 Gasparilla Stakes right on Saturday and won a five-way duel with a dramatic lead. Mo City, We the Clouds, Ceci Valentina and Swiss Skydiver all reported within a length of the winner when the 7 furlongs went over a fast lane in 1: 22.80. Edgard Zayas drove Two Sixty, a Florida-bred daughter of Uncaptured, for coach Mark Casse.

“The key to her is to keep her relaxed,” said Zayas. “When you start arguing with her, she doesn’t like it, so I was just trying to put my hands down and let her do her own thing. As long as she works well with her mind, she’ll give you all that The End.”

Detour to the world stage:



Hong Kong



The torch was passed on to several generations on Sunday in Hong Kong when 5-year-old Waikuku won the 7-year-old beauty horse at the first Stewards’ Cup in Sha Tin.

But it was a tight deal when the champion, after leading most of the way, was playfully persevered after his younger rival took advantage. And while Waikuku’s immediate future in Hong Kong is clear, Beauty Generation may have done enough to warrant a trip to Dubai in March.

Beauty Generation quickly took the lead in the Stewards’ Cup with Zac Purton when Waikuku was the last of seven to corner. Waikuku, in which Joao Moreira drove for coach John Size, circled the field and the two fought with Ka Ying Star as third and 4 1/2 lengths behind the Beauty Generation.

While Waikuku conquered the top rung on the ladder of the Hong Kong Milers, Beauty Generation had to accept its fourth street – one string after 10 wins in a row. Still, he was more cheeky than in three previous games this season, and coach John Moore said he still hoped to send his aging star up against the world’s best Grade I Dubai Turf in March.

“He was brave in defeat,” said Moore. “Our boy is on the slow path, but can start a big race in Dubai if we give the starting shot. The 1,800 meters on which he is put on the other leg (race for left-handers) would really rejuvenate And he’s not going to meet Waikuku in Dubai, so the best way forward would be to travel. “

Size and Moreira scored another goal with the 1,200-meter sprint at the Group 1 Centenary Cup. Beat the Clock won the race for the second time in a row and secured another Group 1 win at the Longines Hong Kong Sprint in December.

Beat the Clock missed a punch at the beginning and raced back onto the field, was then full of races that emerged from the curve, but briefly with no scope. When he finally saw the light of day, he accelerated gently to finish a head in front of longtime leader Thanks Forever. Hot King Prawn finished third, and the winner’s longtime opponent, Mr Stunning, chose fifth place.

Moreira said he was concerned when Beat the Clock missed the start.

“He quickly got back into the race. I had to give him a chance, just out of luck, and the split came at the right time. Once again, he proved that he is probably the best sprinter in Hong Kong.”

Size is considering giving Beat The Clock a chance on February 16 in the 1,400-meter Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (G1) – a race in which he finished second in 2018 and 2019, both times behind Beauty Generation.

Dubai



The Thursday program in Meydan includes the 1,400-meter Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort and the Guinea Islands listed on the United Arab Emirates (UAE 1000) at a distance of 1.6 km. The three-year-old men got a shot in the dirt in the Al Bastakiya Trial at 1,900 meters – a race that is worth a visit in preparation for the Group 2 derby of the United Arab Emirates “for the Kentucky Derby.

Back in the States:



Gulfstream Park



Starship Jubilee, the $ 150,000 favorite at Sunshine Millions Filly & Mare Turf on Saturday, met expectations and was basically able to complete a well-paid workout on the way to a 3 1/4 win. The 7-year-old Indy Wind mare, who had the edge for the jockey Javier Castellano, was never threatened and ran home undisguised.

The beautiful lover and the vow to restore received the small awards. Starship Jubilee, a multi-tiered winner, ended the event with 1: 42.57 miles and won for the third year in a row. The beautiful lover went well for trainer Chad Brown and Bears at her first start since June.

Starship Jubilee’s trainer, Kevin Attard, noticed that she wasn’t flying on a leash, and said, “They were walking around there and that’s pretty easy for them,” said trainer Kevin Attard. “They just hope that she is tight enough and hasn’t lost much physical condition from the trip south. Javier obviously rode her well and knows her well. Great jockey. What can you say?”

Extravagant Kid won the stretch run of the Sunshine Millions $ 100,000 sprint with the pacemaker of favorite Lady’s Island and prevailed against this rival by 2 3/4. Jackson was another half length in third place with a good late attempt. Extravagant Kid, a 7-year-old Kiss the Kid gelding, finished 6 furlongs in a fast lane in 1: 10.04 with Tyler Gaffalione in the iron. It is now 2-for-2 as it goes south for the winter.

March to the Arch made steady progress after a recent start in the $ 150,000 Sunshine Millions Turf and was in time for beating Muggsamatic. Galleon Mast finished third, a neck off favorite Curlin’s Honor.

March to the Arch, a 5-year-old arch gelding, ran 1 1/16 grassy miles in 1: 41.75 with Gaffalione up. It was his first start since the hotly contested Class I Shadwell Turf Mile in Keeneland in October, when he finished fifth and had beaten only one length.

At the day’s event, the $ 200,000 Noble Drama Sunshine Millions Classic went ashore after breaking out last of seven, finishing the favorite, Red Crescent, as the winner. Squeezadios was third, 3/4 length further back. Noble Drama, a 5-year-old gelding by Gone Astray, ran 9 furlongs in 1: 50.78 with Emisael Jaramillo. Noble Drama scored its second win in so many starts since returning from a nine-month hiatus.

fairgrounds



Silver Dust sprinted a significant lead in the $ 100,000 Grade III Louisiana Stakes on Saturday, and late favorite Blended Citizen was unable to gain ground on the track and settle for 4 1/4 behind the second. The early leader, Gun It, held back a neck to get show money.

Silver Dust, a 6-year-old tapit gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles in a fast lane in 1: 43.29 for the jockey Jack Gilligan. He came to the race after a three and a half month break after finishing second in Class III Lucas Classic at Churchill Downs. With seven starts on the exhibition grounds, he now has three wins and three seconds.

Dontblamerocket shot down the track in the $ 100,000 Col. E.R. Bradley Stakes on Saturday, overtaking the competitive leaders on their way to a 3-length win. The midnight tea time was second, 1 1/4 lengths better than this.

The favorite, Mr. Misunderstood, never got into a fight from the outside of the gate and set the course record of just 0.24 seconds in the last of eight places. Claimed at Churchill Downs for $ 50,000 last May, he scored his third straight win.

In the $ 100,000 Duncan F. Kenner outings on Saturday, only three faced the starter, and only one of those mattered once the gates opened. Bobby’s Wicked One shot straight to the top, opened up a good lead and went home as a favorite by four quarters.

Hog Creek Hustle finished second and Do Share finished third. Bobby’s Wicked One, a 5-year-old son of Speightstown, ran 6 furlongs in a fast lane in 1: 08.55 with Miguel Mena in the irons. The Al Stall Jr. trainee scored for the fifth time in six starts in the New Orleans Oval.

Quebec opened a $ 100,000 mares and mares head start at the Marie G. Krantz Memorial on Saturday, winning just before Don’t Tell Marge and another head from Stave. Quebec, a 6-year-old Into Mischief mare, drove 1 1/16 miles with Adam Beschizza in 1: 42.28 on firm grass. Quebec was trained by Joe Sharp and also won at the front end for the first time since April last year when she won the Powder Break Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

aqueduct



Bellera was the first in the $ 100,000 Ladies Handicap away on Sunday, gave up the advantage of a free long-range shot, and then came back to win 3/4 length. Lucky Move was second, better than Another Broad. Bellera, a 4-year-old daughter of Bernardini, drove 9 furlongs on a sloppy, paved track in 1: 54.87 with Jose Lezcano.

With the exception of the Turnback the Alarm, when she lost her driver at the start, Bellera finished second in seven career starts.

Mind Control had to fight every step of the 7 furlongs before the $ 150,000 Grade III Toboggan Stakes came on Saturday. The 4-year-old Stay Thirsty colt pushed first on the standings leader, Still Having Fun, and then prevailed against Nicodemus and Sunny Ridge, with two noses separating the three at the finish. Mind Control with John Velazquez on board ended in 1: 24.23.

“If you have the right horse from a trainer’s perspective, expect it to be ready,” said victorious trainer Greg Sacco. “If we had done our job, we would have expected Mind Control to win today … It’s an exciting time ahead of us. We’ll work out a plan and give the Carter a pencil and maybe just wait for it. It’s going well fresh.” , “The $ 400,000 Grade I Carter isn’t before April 4th.

A mom from Freud campaigned for the three-year-old filly from New York, who won $ 100,000 on Saturday in Franklin Square. Then she used a powerful kick and won six lengths. Big Q was the best of the other five, 2 1/4 lengths for the benefit of Firenze Freedom. A Freud by Mama, a Freud filly by Carson City mare Mama Theresa, ran with Jorge Vargas Jr. in the irons 6 1/2 furlongs in a fast lane in 1: 19.15.

“She’s still a little nervous, but she’s getting there,” said Vargas about A Freud of Mama. “She wants to be a good horse and she has proven it.”

Santa Anita

Ms. Peintour started on the course of the $ 100,000 Class III Astra missions for mares and mares on Sunday and celebrated a 2-length victory at the end of the 1 1/2 miles over solid grass. The favorite, Tiny Tina, took second place, a length better than the Siberian Iris. Ms. Peintour, a 5 year old Paynter mare, finished the race with 2: 26.71 and Brice Blanc. The race started on the downhill. It was her third career win of 13 starts and the first result in a tiered assignment.

Stealthediamonds took the lead at Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint for $ 150,000 on Saturday, beating favorites Just Grazed Me, who started a blow slower than her rivals. Apache Princess came third. Stealthediamonds, a 4 year old filly by Unusual Heat, finished 5 1/2 furlongs on firm grass in 1: 01.61 with Agapito Delgadillo in the irons.

At the California Cup races on Saturday for state brothers:



The pace went fashionably fast in the $ 150,000 sprint, passed the top and won a long duel with a neck over Lieutenant Dan. It was 2 1/4 lengths to the third-party fire tender. Fashionable Fast, a 5-year-old Lucky Pulpit gelding, ran 6 furlongs on a fast lane in 1: 09.60. Tiago Periera had the victorious run.

Wound Tight was quick in front in the $ 200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic and was never threatened. He won 3 1/2 lengths. Ward ‘n Jerry was the best of the others, half a length ahead of Cono. Wound Tight, a 5-year-old coil gelding, finished 9 furlongs on the green course in 1: 48.24 with Abel Cedillo in the irons.

Fast Enough thwarted Sacred Rider in the $ 200,000 Cal Cup Derby when both got out of pace. The early leader Bettor Trip Nick went out in third place. Fast Enough, an Eddingon gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on the fast main course in 1: 45.23 with Periera upwards. It was his second win after eight starts, the first against virgins over the Golden Gate lawn.

Warren ‘s Showtime ran off the bat when Bulletproof One was successful in the $ 200,000 Cal Cup Oaks stretch run and took a 3 1/2 win. Bulletproof One rescued the second with a neck over Warrior’s Moon while several others were close by. Warren’s Showtime, a daughter of Clubhouse Ride, reported in 1: 36.50 on firm grass with Jorge Velez riding.

Laurel Park



Victim of Love started the stretch ride of the $ 100,000 What a Summer Stakes for mares and mares on Saturday and won 3 3/4 lengths ahead of Needs Supervision. Last True Love was third. Victim of Love, a 4 year old daughter of Speightstown, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a good, sealed track in 1: 18.02 under Weston Hamilton.

Artful Splatter was the leader in $ 75,000 geisha missions for mares and mares from Maryland on Saturday and prevailed in the final, winning a half-length over favorite Anna’s Bandit. There were another 2 1/4 lengths back to Enchanted Ghost as the third. Artful Splatter, a bandbox filly, ran 1 mile on a good track in 1: 39.46 for jockey Alex Cintron.

Always Mining took second place in most of the $ 75,000 Jennings Stakes for Citizens on Saturday, took the lead under pressure on the course, and went on to win with 1 3/4 lengths. John Jones finished third with Clubman third. Always Mining, a 4-year-old gelding by Stay Thirsty, took Julien Pimentel 1: 37.75 a mile on the good track.

Honor the fleet that finished “Threes over Two” to win the $ 100,000 Fire Plug Stakes on Saturday. Tiz He the One was third, another 3/4 length back. Honor the Fleet, a 6-year-old gelding by To Honor and Serve, drove 6 1/2 furlongs in 1: 17.09 with Cinron in the irons.

Turfway Park



Nun the Less started in the $ 75,000 Forego on Friday with 12 horses in the field, but was still there in the late stages to win 1 1/4 lengths. Greenwood finished second, 4 lengths ahead of Hemp Hemp Hurray. Nun the Less, an 8-year-old Candy Ride gelding, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1: 16.58 with Rodney Prescott in the iron.

Tampa Bay Downs



Jehozacat led the $ 50,000 Wayward Lass Stakes for mares and gates from Gate to Wire on Saturday and won with comfortable 5 1/2 lengths for jockey Daniel Centeno. Tweeting was second, 1 length better than Classic Fit. Jehozacat, a 5-year-old tapit mare, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast lane in 1: 43.94.

Sunland Park



Two steppers came from the last of seven and won the $ 100,000 La Senora Stakes for 3-year-old filly from New Mexico in 1 1/4 length over tight tight jeans on Saturday. Blue Blazes Who got show money while favorite Count Them Again finished last after a difficult start. Two Stepper, an Attila’s Storm filly, scored 6 furlongs in 1: 10.53 with Roimes Chirinos in the fast lane.