[Engaged Nicky Jam shares the video clip of Valentine’s proposal for Cydney Moreau]

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
[engaged-nicky-jam-shares-the-video-clip-of-valentine’s-proposal-for-cydney-moreau]

%MINIFYHTMLd8eb751f0179b23d29efc9f1908044e411%
%MINIFYHTMLd8eb751f0179b23d29efc9f1908044e412%

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39 X & # 39 it springs up in her announcement of dedication that he is & # 39 the happiest man in the world & # 39 , while her fiancee shares in her very own place that she are not able to hold out to invest the relaxation of her existence with him.

Up News Details


Nicky Jam marked Valentine’s Day (February 14) by committing to his girlfriend Cydney Moreau.

The Latin pop star went to Instagram on Saturday (February 15) to share a video of the romantic instant, demonstrating the few to attain an out of doors position future to the beach front when they kneel and check with Cydney to marry the.

%MINIFYHTMLd8eb751f0179b23d29efc9f1908044e413%%MINIFYHTMLd8eb751f0179b23d29efc9f1908044e414%

“The best Valentine’s Working day of my lifetime. I appreciate you @cydrrose. I hope we are collectively until we increase old. I am the happiest guy in the world and no person can alter that,” he wrote, according to an Enjoyment translation tonight.

%MINIFYHTMLd8eb751f0179b23d29efc9f1908044e415%
%MINIFYHTMLd8eb751f0179b23d29efc9f1908044e416%

Mates and lovers immediately headed to the responses section to congratulate the “X” hitmaker, with Maluma composing: “What contentment! Huge Nicky.”

In a 2nd put up, Nicky shared a image of a pool covered with silver balloons and a huge signal created of white balloons that suggests “Marry me.”

Cydney added with his very own clip submit, “Indeed x a million. I enjoy you so much. I are unable to hold out to spend the rest of my everyday living with you. The ideal working day of all #happyvalentinesday.”

“I appreciate you fiance @nickyjampr,” the design added, along with many other shots, like a near-up of her new diamond engagement ring.

Following posting





Equipment gun Kelly’s crew accused of battery aggravated by Gabriel Rodriguez’s assault

%MINIFYHTMLd8eb751f0179b23d29efc9f1908044e417%