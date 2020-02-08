Engelbert Kaempfer on the old streets of Japan

You met a lot of people on the streets of old Japan. “Every day, an incredible number of people use the highways of the Japanese provinces – at certain times of the year they are as crowded as the streets of a populous European city,” wrote Engelbert Kaempfer (1651-1716).

The physician, scholar, naturalist and discoverer Kaempfer was in Japan from 1690 to 1692. Fifty years earlier, Japan had blocked its gates against the threatening outside world – an isolation that it would maintain until the mid-19th century. The only foreigners admitted were a handful of Dutch and Chinese traders who were limited to the small island of Dejima off Nagasaki. Kaempfer, who was a doctor of the Dutch East India Company, squirmed under detention, but traveled twice to Edo (today’s Tokyo) as part of the annual delegation that the company had to send to an audience with the Shogun. The “History of Japan”, which he published in 1712, was a bestseller – Europe’s first full-length portrait of a remote, mysterious, inaccessible “pagan” country.

“Japanese travel more often than others,” wrote Kaempfer – not overseas, because leaving the country could be a capital crime, but along the road network known as Gokaido (Five Motorways) and Edo, the capital of the shogun, with the outlying provinces and Kyoto, the imperial capital. Construction began at the beginning of the 17th century and symbolized and strengthened a national unity that was forged in battle and is still fragile.

The best known and most visited was the Tokaido (Baltic Sea Road). The terrible European streets of the day, which had hardly been improved since Roman times, prepared Kaempfer for a pleasant surprise: “The streets are lined on both sides with a straight and thick row of fir trees to provide shade and pleasure for the traveler. … The floor is always kept clean and level. … The road is maintained conscientiously based on certain agreements between neighboring villages and chiefs, and is cleaned and wiped daily like the floor of a farmhouse. “

The recyclers did not need an environmental crisis to spur them on: “Headmasters have no problem keeping the street clean because anything that could pollute the street benefits local farmers and fights one person with another to pick it up. … The farmers’ children collect horse manure for the fields the moment it falls, and the excrement and other manure from the travelers are also collected and used in a similar manner. “

The Japanese, as Kaempfer saw them, were, if not very rich, very poor: “The farmhouses are so miserable and small that they can be drawn with a few lines. … There are only a few household items, many children and a lot of poverty, but people happily live on a little rice and a lot of field and mountain roots. “

Who was very rich? The daimyo, represented by giant processions along the Tokaido, is on the way to mandatory regular stays in Edo, where a dangerously unsafe shogunate could keep an eye on potential rebels. Most of the traffic was pedestrians. The lord, in which up to 1,000 followers took part – advisors, bodyguards, a ceremonial escort, servants, porters, quartermasters, scribes, cooks, grooms for the ornamental and pack horses – traveled in a sedan chair.

Who else would travel to a country where every move was suspicious and under official surveillance? There were checkpoints everywhere – the Tokaido was full of 53 – and travel permits were rigorously checked. However, there was a gap – the pilgrimage. The religious devotional degrees were different. Prayer in temples or shrines was undoubtedly his own reward, but so was the journey itself, the pleasure of walking on the street, and in the early modern Japanese pilgrimages we see the bud of the massive industry known today as tourism.

Kaempfer absorbed everything, indulged in the spectacle and found a lot to admire. Japan’s peace, order and cleanliness, its care and respect for beauty more than made up for the prison guards’ attitude towards the government in the eyes of a European whose homeland Germany had been shattered by decades of religious warfare.

“Our highway is well equipped with inns,” he wrote. “The best can be found in post stations that are so well furnished that even the most important gentlemen … stop here and occupy rooms.”

Every inn had a bath house, “because people in this country are used to bathing every day while traveling; The bath not only removes sweat, but also limb fatigue. “

Roadside eating houses and food stalls are “a little poor and miserable because they belong to poor people who have to look for food, but there is always something that draws the eye of the traveler. It could be a green courtyard with flowering trees, a small decorative hill, running water and so on. “

Beggars abound. “Many (pilgrims) have to beg for food and drinks on the way. because there are so many of them, travelers are constantly being approached, and this is a great annoyance for the people who go to the courtyard, even though they approach with a bare head and a gentle voice and only say once, “Sir, please give a pilgrim … a coin for his journey. “

The pilgrims included vagrants: “Yes, even unruly children who have to be punished for their misdeeds often run from their parents to Ise (the main shrine of the Shintoists), and if they return with a letter of pampering, they must be acquitted of any punishment , “

What would a child feel if they trudged alone in such a crowd and sought “indulgence”? Children are imagined as streetwise in a way that we have lost for a long time, yet fearful in a way that we have long lost. The ubiquitous prostitutes who all “call travelers and lovingly offer their hot food” – because “every inn on the island of Nippon (Honshu) is also a public brothel” – may not be too worrying, but whatever the public execution sites along the roads? “Every violation,” says Kaempfer, “leads without exception to the death sentence.” He didn’t disapprove (as we’ll see in next month’s column) – but which child could come over without shaking?

And foxes. Foxes were also omnipresent. They persecuted people and enchanted them. We will also return to them next month.

Michael Hoffman’s book “In the Land of Kami: A Journey to the Heart of Japan” is currently commercially available.