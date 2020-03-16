Engineering, luxury companies that drive coronavirus production

European manufacturing companies are talking to governments about pivoting from their usual product sets to supplying equipment and supplies needed to combat the Coronavirus outbreak.

While a number of British engineering companies, including Rolls Royce Aero Engines and JCB tractor excavator maker, are in talks with the United Kingdom government on how to change production to address the national shortage of hospital fans, a company in France already deliver a short supply product to help. the coronavirus response.

Luxury goods maker LVMH has gone on to produce perfumes (such as Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy), to be disinfected by hand, saying it will deliver “significant quantities” of ice to hospitals in the Paris area for free. , reports France 24.

The company offered the hand sanitizer over the weekend, and the first bath is expected to be delivered as soon as Monday, according to reports.

As reported by Breitbart London on Sunday, the British government is now asking domestic industrial companies to take advantage if they can pivot their work away from non-essential products to fans. Artificially assisted breathing machines are essential for diseases such as coronavirus that cause respiratory problems in victims, but currently there is not enough in the country for expected demand levels, and importing machines will be difficult given the conditions world cups.

On Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said an update on the situation for companies that could make fans, saying the program was a “National Endeavor for Fan Production.”

One of the companies that has been suggested as a potential contributor is Lord Bamford, a conservative donor, JCB, which produces heavy plant machinery. The point where medical machinery and equipment tend to be grounded in very different areas of industrial manufacturing, alluded to Lord Bamford in his response Sunday, when he said: “The Prime Minister has approached us. to see if we can help with fan production We have research and engineering teams actively looking at the application right now It is not clear if we can help but as a British company we will do our best help during the unprecedented times that our country is facing. “

It was also called the precision engineering aircraft Rolls Royce Aero Engines and Unipart, a former manufacturing and logistics company in the British Leyland.