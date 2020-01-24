Engineers are developing a super-thin, flexible touchscreen that can be printed like a newspaper

January 24 (UPI) – Engineers in Australia have developed a new touchscreen material that is so thin and pliable that it can be rolled up into a tube. In the future, the material could be mass-produced, printed and rolled out in large sheets like a newspaper.

When developing the new touchscreen material, the researchers shrank indium tin oxide films from which smartphones were made from 3D to 2D using liquid metal chemistry.

“We took an old material and transformed it from the inside to create a new version that is extremely thin and flexible,” said materials engineer Torben Daeneke, research associate at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, in a press release. “You can bend it, you can turn it, and you could make it much cheaper and more efficiently than the slow and expensive way we currently make touchscreens.”

Because the material is 100 times thinner than current touchscreen materials, it is more transparent.

“This means that a cell phone with a touchscreen made from our material uses less power and extends battery life by about 10 percent,” said Daeneke.

To produce the new super-thin film, the scientists heated an indium-tin alloy to 200 degrees Celsius until the alloy was liquid. The scientists then rolled the liquid over a flat surface and printed nano-thin sheets.

While the chemistry of the new material is identical to that of the traditional touchscreen material, its crystalline structure differs and gives the 2D film special electronic and optical properties. Scientists described the new material in an article published on Friday in the journal Nature Electronics.

The researchers have already used the film to build an actual touchscreen and have applied for a patent for the technology.

“We are delighted to be able to explore commercial collaboration opportunities and work with the relevant industries to bring this technology to market,” said Daeneke.

Currently, indium tin oxide touchscreens are manufactured using a vacuum chamber. The process is expensive and energy intensive. The new liquid metal printing process that Daeneke and his colleagues have developed is so simple that it can be carried out in a private kitchen. It is a process that can also be scaled.

In the future, the material could be produced using the same roll-to-roll process used to print newspapers.