england-and-tottenham-star-harry-kane-assured-of-remaining-in-good-shape-for-euro-2020-inspite-of-prolonged-harm-lay-off

England captain Harry Kane is assured of getting in shape for Euro 2020.

The Tottenham striker has been sidelined due to the fact injuring his hamstring at Southampton on New Year’s Working day.

Getty Pictures – Getty Harry Kane is self-assured of primary England at Euro 2020

On the other hand, Kane has uncovered he is on course for a mid-April very first-group return.

The England captain advised ES Magazine: ”In my head, I am unquestionably at the Euros.

“Unless one thing very drastic comes about between now and then, I’ll be there. I’m even now not again instruction with the 1st group, but I’m working tough in the gym, I’m finding more robust all the time.

“We’re chatting a couple of far more weeks, and I’ll be playing all over again. I never want to make a prediction for which recreation I may well be back, but I am hoping somewhere in between the commence and the middle of April.”

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is also hopeful of Kane returning before the conclude of the year.

Mourinho had beforehand hinted Kane could miss out on Euro 2020.

Getty Gareth Southgate will be delighted Kane is on the comeback trail

Nevertheless, final 7 days, the Portuguese mentor said: “It provides me a hope of, as an alternative of [Kane playing] one particular or two matches, 3, four or five.

“The inner thoughts are fantastic. Each individual time he has a trouble, he’s the form of dude that doesn’t acknowledge protocols, a date, a fixture. He generally tries to go ahead.

“Sometimes the gamers split protocol and come [back] earlier than anticipated. He’s clearly a good expert and a fighter.”

Kane experienced netted 17 targets in 25 video games this time ahead of struggling his personal injury.

He has scored 32 goals in 45 England appearances and seems to be established to lead his region out for their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on June 14.