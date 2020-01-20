England announce Six Nations squad and announce Jack Nowell will be out, while Billy Vunipola is absent due to injury

England eliminated Jack Nowell as one of ten absenteeists at last year’s World Cup from his Six Nations squad.

The Lions wing is highly valued by head coach Eddie Jones and played for Exeter on Saturday in the Champions Cup win against La Rochelle. However, it is not included in the 34 names selected for the 2020 competition starting on February 1.

Saracens No. 8 Billy Vunipola is injured in the arm when he is attacked by Virimi Vakatawa

England started the campaign against France and the Red Rose suffered a severe setback when it was confirmed that Saracen Billy Vunipola broke her arm against Racing 92 on Sunday.

Although no timeframe for his return has been set, Vunipola is unlikely to play a role in the upcoming Six Nations.

“Billy will see a counselor in the coming days to determine the full extent of the injury before undergoing rehabilitation,” said Saracens.

Jones decided against calling specialist number eight for Vunipola.

Also missing from the 32 players who helped England reach the World Cup final are Jack Singleton, Mark Wilson, Dan Cole, Henry Slade, Piers Francis, Joe Cokanasiga, Ben Spencer and Ruaridh McConnochie.

Many of the victims of Japan 2019 are injured.

Jack Nowell was not included in England’s Six Nations squad

In the back row are Tom Curry, Lewis Ludlam and Ben Earl competing for Vunipola.

Earl is one of the eight unoccupied players who will travel to Portugal on Thursday for a training camp for the Six Nations with the exciting Saracen support, along with hooker Tom Dunn, wing Ollie Thorley, center Fraser Dingwall, full-back George Furbank, Alex Moon Castle, Support Will Stuart and Jacob Umaga half of the fly.

Umaga, the nephew of former New Zealand captain Tana, is represented in front of Marcus Smith, who trained with England before the World Cup.

“It’s always about winning the next game, so we picked the best squad available,” said Jones. “At the same time, we wanted to involve some young players because we need to deepen our depth. This is an exciting opportunity for these new players.”

England will gather at Pennyhill Park on Wednesday and travel to Portugal on Thursday to prepare for the trip to Paris.

Eddie Jones has mastered England’s way to the World Cup final and made some changes to his Six Nations squad

The group

move: E. Daly (Saracens), O Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), F. Dingwall (Northampton Saints), O Farrell (Saracens), G. Ford (Leicester Tigers), G. Furbank (Northampton Saints), W. Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), J. Joseph (Bath Rugby), J. May (Leicester Tigers), O Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), M. Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), J. Umaga (Wasps), A. Watson (Bath Rugby), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forward: L. Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T. Curry (Sale Sharks), T. Dunn (Exeter Chiefs), B. Earl (Saracens), C. Ewels (Bath Rugby), E. Genge (Leicester Tigers), J. George (Saracens), T. Hill (Worcester Warriors), M. Itoje (Saracens), G. Kruis (Saracens), J. Launchbury (Wasps), C. Lawes (Northampton Saints), L. Ludlam (Northampton Saints ), J. Marler (Harlequins), A. Moon (Northampton Saints), K. Sinckler (Harlequins), W. Stuart (Bath Rugby), S. Underhill (Bath Rugby), M. Vunipola (Saracens), H. Williams (Exeter Chiefs)