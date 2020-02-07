England boss Eddie Jones says fan abuse is part of the job

BAGSHOT, ENGLAND – England coach Eddie Jones insisted on being taunted by fans as he prepared his team for another Calcutta Cup duel in Scotland on Saturday.

The Australian was at the end of verbal and physical abuse by some Scottish supporters the day after England’s impressive defeat at Murrayfield in Edinburgh two years ago.

Jones encountered difficulties at a train station in Manchester and then on the train to London.

He had broken off his journey to see how Manchester United defeated Chelsea at Old Trafford as a guest of former Red Devils manager Alex Ferguson.

But Jones made it clear on Thursday that this time he would go straight back with his team.

“I checked the Premier League schedule and I’m not going to a game!” He told reporters at the training base in England.

“It was a tiny incident. It didn’t matter. It happens every day. What will happen if I walk down the street?

“Some people say nice things, some people like you. It happens every day. If you didn’t want it, you’re not doing this job. “

England have lost the last two games this weekend: a major 32:12 loss to South Africa in the World Cup final in Japan, followed by the loss to France last week in the opening game of this year’s Six Nations.

A Springboks adviser, Jones, when they triumphed against England in the 2007 World Cup final, said that no team could have coped with the way South Africa played on November 2 at the Yokohama showpiece.

“The World Cup final is a one-off,” said Jones, who was also responsible for the Australia team that was beaten by England in the 2003 final.

“I’m happy to say that I can’t believe there is a team in the world that would have beaten South Africa that day if I had returned to the game.” And that happens. No embarrassment. France, for some reason we didn’t get on the field early and I don’t think I prepared the team for the game. So it took us some time to get into the game. “

Jones said he had a long view of the Six Nations demands.

“We haven’t prepared for the game and I take full responsibility for it. There’s a reason for that, and I think we’ll see the reason at the end of the competition – that we’re full of it. “

English captain Owen Farrell said he expects the injured pride to strengthen his team against Scotland after their well-deserved defeat in Paris.

“They tend to look a little more at themselves after losing,” said Farrell. “It allows you to be a little more open.

“We said where we want to improve and I would expect that we not only talk about it, but do it too.”