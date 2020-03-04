[england-captain-harry-kane-vows:-‘i’ll-be-at-euros’]

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane sustains an personal injury as he scores a goal that is later on disallowed for offside in the course of the match in opposition to Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton January one, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March four — England captain Harry Kane is confident he will be match for Euro 2020 and has qualified a Tottenham return early future thirty day period.

The striker has been sidelined given that New Year’s Day with a torn hamstring tendon, which needed operation.

But Kane is forward of schedule in his recovery and Spurs supervisor Jose Mourinho has mentioned he could be in shape for the last “three, four or five” matches of the season.

In an job interview with the Night Common Journal, Kane reported: “In my head, I am absolutely at the Euros.

“Unless a little something pretty drastic happens involving now and then, I’ll be there. I’m nonetheless not again training with the to start with workforce but I’m working tricky in the health and fitness center, I’m having more robust all the time.

“We’re talking a several additional weeks, and I’ll be actively playing once more. I don’t want to make a prediction for which match I may well be again, but I am hoping someplace concerning the get started and the center of April.”

Tottenham journey to Bournemouth on April 18 prior to the north London derby at house to Arsenal the subsequent Sunday, their fourth-final league match of the period.

They conclude the marketing campaign with excursions to Newcastle and Crystal Palace, possibly side of a go to from Leicester.

Kane has recovered promptly from a string of injuries in current seasons.

Though insisting that he would not be rushed back again, Mourinho stated past week that Kane was a player who “doesn’t accept protocols”.

“Let’s see with Harry,” he reported. “He’s naturally a good skilled and a fighter and he wishes to be back again as soon as attainable. What is ‘as shortly as attainable?’ I don’t know.”

Euro 2020, which is scheduled to take area in 12 venues throughout the continent, kicks off on June 12. — AFP