PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA – England defeated South Africa with an innings and 53 runs in Monday’s third test to reverse the series and lead 2-1 with one.

England needed four gates in Port Elizabeth on the last day, and fast bowler Stuart Broad was the first to pack Vernon Philander for 13.

England went through South Africa’s tail fairly quickly to reach the home team 138: 9 until a cross-border 99 last-wicket partnership between Keshav Maharaj and Dane Paterson maintained the victory charge.

Maharaj hit 10 fours and three sixes. He hit three fours and two sixes ahead of English captain Joe Root. The last ball went for four leg byes and these 28 runs were the world record for the number of runs in one test.

# 11 Paterson struck six fours in his 39 of 40 balls.

It was temporary frustration. England finally ended when Maharaj tried a quick single with South Africa to make it into the lunch break. He was struck by a direct hit from Sam Curran.

Despite South Africa’s last defeat, the scale of England’s victory was still high.

The tourists now have to complete the last test in Johannesburg. A tie there will be enough for Roots’s young team to take a major win in the series.

As the series evolves, England expects more than one draw to end.

England made 499-9 the first hit in St. George’s Park with centuries of Ben Stokes and 22-year-old Ollie Pope, whose 135 wasn’t out of his first test century.

England prevailed on Monday morning in the first inning for 209 and the second inning for 237 points for the big win against South Africa.

Spinner Dom Bess, another 22-year-old, had the best 5: 51 career in the first innings in South Africa, and fast bowler Mark Wood had 3:32 wins in the second innings when he almost entered the The team returned a year ago due to an injury.

There were positive results for England everywhere, but the best part was that Roots’ test team learned to win again when the English lost in the West Indies and New Zealand in 2019 and did not regain the ashes at home.

South Africa can still save the series with the Wanderers, but must accept it without the suspended top bowler Kagiso Rabada and with his trainer, captain and an under-average line-up under heavy pressure.

South Africa needs to make at least one change to replace Rabada, but may be forced to rethink its team as the Proteas have been facing the most serious problems recently.

