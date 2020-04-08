England cricket legend Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff joins the Sporting activities Breakfast team along with Laura Woods and Alan Brazil

The talkSPORT Breakfast Present has obtained even even bigger with the signing of England cricket legend Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff.

Very last 7 days, Laura Woods was announced as the new Breakfast host on Monday to Wednesdays to a fantastic fanfare.

Alan Brazil is still using the chair on Thursdays and Fridays, but we’ll now be joined by one more large male, as Ashes winner, King of the Australian jungle and Leading Equipment presenter Flintoff joins the talkSPORT staff.

Freddie will be on air just about every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with Laura and Rangers and Scotland legend Ally McCoist from 6am to 10am to put a smile on the faces of sports lovers.

The well-known cricket star delivers with him a legion of enthusiasts and a expanding prosperity of broadcasting working experience, getting been a central part of the Bafta-award successful sports activities quiz A League of their Very own.

The new Breakfast crew will be joined by celebrity visitors from the worlds of activity and enjoyment for far more vintage talkSPORT pleasurable in the early morning.

Freddie reported: “I’ve been a talkSPORT listener for several years and the workforce are wonderful.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the breakfast line-up with the excellent Laura Woods and Ally McCoist Monday to Wednesday.

talkSPORT’s new lead Athletics Breakfast presenter Laura Woods with common co-host, super Ally McCoist

“Our message to the listeners is: keep in, keep safe and sound and listen to talkSPORT.”

Head of talkSPORT Lee Clayton claimed: “With the earth shutting down close to us due to coronavirus, persons need an escape and we will be below for you.

“At talkSPORT it is our mission to keep sports admirers smiling and even though there may perhaps be no are living sport, there’s lots to chat about.

“Freddie is a planet class sportsman who has develop into a environment course broadcaster. We are delighted to have him in our star line-up. talkSPORT Breakfast just got bigger!”