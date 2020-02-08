England defeated Scotland in the rain and fought to regain the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield

England made a valuable second-half attempt to take an exciting 13-6 win over Scotland at Murrayfield to win the Calcutta Cup for the first time in three years.

Both teams had to deal with the terrible conditions in Edinburgh when Storm Ciara arrived.

The rain rained in star rods and the wind devastated with kicks and lineouts in a game full of mistakes, albeit under mitigating circumstances.

It was so stormy that even the goal posts swayed back and forth.

A single penalty from Owen Farrell was all there was between the teams at half-time, with Adam Hastings increasing the score after the break with his own penalty.

Kicks were the order of the day and it was a stroke of luck that led to England’s decisive result.

Scottish captain Stuart Hogg could not control the bouncing ball and Farrell shot in to land between the posts. However, an attempt was ruled out by TMO when Hogg fumbled the ball with his middle grip over his own line.

England was awarded a 5-meter scrum, and Ellis Genge managed to transfer the ball with the help of several teammates to end the game’s only attempt.

Farrell’s conversion was considered true with another penalty in the 72nd minute.

Hastings knocked over a late penalty to give the hosts at least one lost bonus point.

