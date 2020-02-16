[England – Females vs New Zealand – Match preview]

%MINIFYHTML2f2d8fe62ba0f307c689655110e0344611%

Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole manufactured their way into the initially order of New Zealand when England Ladies crossed into a six-get earn in their to start with warm-up to the T20 Earth Cup in Adelaide.

Brunt (three-23) and Shrubsole (2-19) lessened the White Ferns to 38-4, with Brunt firing Sophie Devine () from the fourth ball of the sport.

New Zealand registered 134-9, thanks mainly to Katey Martin (57 of 44) and Suzie Bates (33 of 38), though English spinner Sophie Ecclestone received two-21 soon after hitting 2 times in the last.

England starters Danni Wyatt (42) and Amy Jones (21) obtained 41 for the initial wicket, but Heather Knight's facet then slipped to 41-2 following Jones knocked down Lea Tahuhu on her stumps and Brunt ( ) He was caught in the identical bowler two balls later.

On the other hand, Knight strike an undefeated 45 though his place with Wyatt, Fran Wilson (13) and Tammy Beaumont (9th) took England to his target with 12 surplus deliveries at Karen Rolton Oval.

Knight, whose staff performs with Sri Lanka in a 2nd heat-up on Tuesday ahead of opening its Entire world Cup campaign against South Africa up coming Sunday, claimed: "It was a good pitch, so it was a very very good performance from our gamers."

"Katherine obviously gave us an great start and that was backed by the rest of the assault."

"Anya performed pretty effectively and Sophie appeared threatening at all situations, which is crucial for the reason that it means we can hold hunting for wickets all over the tickets. Jonesy and Danni started off incredibly properly and that assisted us get forward of the match."

"It is great that believe in exceeds the line with only 4 fallen terrain. I hope we can go on that towards Sri Lanka on Tuesday right before flying to Perth."

View the ICC T20 Women's Environment Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket considering the fact that Friday.