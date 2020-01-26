England hit 400 before overtaking the top South African order in Johannesburg on the second day

England took control of the fourth test against South Africa on day two by dominating the hosts with racket and ball.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope started with four of 192 and both reached 50 before the taillights Mark Wood and Stuart Broad scored England’s first innings with great hits on 400.

England has taken command

The tourists then ripped the ball through South Africa’s top order and reduced it to 88 for six for stumps.

Mark Wood took three wickets, including one with the last ball of the day, while Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Chris Wokes shared the other three.

This puts England in an outstanding position three days before the final test, especially since it only takes a draw to win the series.

England’s only flaw on a fine day was Ben Stokes’ punishment for what he did on Friday.

The all-rounder was fined 15% of his gaming fee and gave one point of failure for his angry outburst at a fan.

