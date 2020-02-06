England must do more runs to return to South Africa from their first ODI loss, says Tom Curran

According to Tom Curran, the absence of races in England cost the game in the first one-day international match against South Africa.

England only scored 258 for eight of their 50 overs with early gates that did a lot of damage.

The hosts scored a winning goal with 14 balls, but never saw them in danger.

Tom Curran spoke to talkSPORT before the second ODI

They want to correct this in the second game of the three-game series, with live comments on talkSPORT 2.

Curran told talkSPORT: “You can take parts of the game apart and analyze what went wrong, but we didn’t get enough runs at the end of the day.”

“Trying to defend it always looks worse than it is. We just didn’t get enough runs.

“It happens. We lost the opener and I think the run-out was a big turning point in the game. That goes for four and Rooty (Joe Root) and Morgs (Eoin Morgan) go in for another 15 or 20 overs Bat and it’s a completely different game.

“That changed the dynamics of the game and we had to rebuild it. If you descend four or five early, it will be difficult.

“I thought we did really well to achieve a defensible value of 258.

Tom Curran scored 15 points in the first ODI against South Africa

“We did a good job and at the end of the day they played pretty well. You broke the chase and yes, 1-0 and two more. “

The English all-rounder, who scored 15 goals and ended with 7 overs with 0:38, also defended his tactics in the innings in South Africa.

He said: “Then should we leave every field player in there, do you think? We have the cover and the point of saving one. Mid-wicket saves you. It’s just so tight that you can get it before you save one and not four. We tried and just didn’t have enough runs.

“I don’t know if it got much better, but I definitely think it got a bit faster. The slower balls didn’t pack as hard, and if you chase after such a score, you can set the pace of the chase.

“You get ones and two from the bowler’s best balls and inevitably we have to try to take gates and you get the strange border ball.”

Jofra Archer will be out for three months due to an elbow break and will miss the Sri Lanka series and the Indian Premier League.

This is only part of the modern game of cricket, and according to Curran, injuries can sometimes not be healed.

He added: “Not ideal for Jof (Archer) and the teams he belongs to, but that’s sport, isn’t it?” He’s gone well now and hopefully he’ll be back fitter, better and stronger.

“Hurting yourself is only part of being a fast bowler these days.”