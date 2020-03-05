england-out-right-after-semi-ultimate-washout

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone can’t conceal her anguish as rain falls closely on the Sydney Cricket Floor

England are out of the ICC Ladies’s T20 Earth Cup following their semi-remaining in the direction of India was washed out by hefty rain in Sydney with out a ball bowled.

With no reserve day scheduled, Heather Knight’s aspect might only check out on from the pavilion as their title hopes went down the drain – principles demanding each side to bat for at the minimum 10 overs for there to be a stop final result.

Whilst India qualify for Sunday’s greatest by advantage of ending substantial of Group A, England are eradicated after ending runners-up in Team B obtaining misplaced their opening activity to unbeaten desk-toppers South Africa.

The equivalent future appears set to befall hosts and defending champions Australia, who had been attributable to tackle the Proteas within just the next semi-final soon after ending runners-up in Team A.

Their likely exit suggests Sunday’s top, to be executed in Melbourne on Globally Ladies’s Working day, will likely be contested by India and South Africa – two teams who’ve by no usually means attained the final earlier than.

Rain pours down on the Sydney Cricket Floor, forcing the abandonment of England’s semi-final in the direction of India inside of the Ladies’s T20 World Cup

Explaining the selection to not embrace a reserve day inside of the routine inside of the event of poor local climate, an ICC spokesman outlined: “The ICC T20 Planet Cups are fast, sharp events the area reserve times are factored in for the best.

“Permitting for some other reserve days would have prolonged the measurement of the event, which is not attainable. There’s a clear and sincere a variety of ought to there be no perform in any of the semi-finals with the winner of the team progressing.”

The current reserve-day procedures for the ladies’s activity, mirror these in location for the lads’s competition, which is since of take place in Australia from mid-Oct.

Even so former England Ladies’s captain Charlotte Edwards criticised the structure of the match, saying: “It requirements to be checked out in my look at. This can be a substantial occasion for all the gamers.

“There’s the possibility for the gamers to enjoy in entrance of 90,000 individuals on the MCG (in the top) on Sunday and, to have the 4 very best groups heading into the semi-finals, it basically seems totally unfair.”

The consequence implies that England’s anticipate a next T20 Planet Cup title adhering to their achievement within the inaugural opponents in 2009 goes on.

Nat Sciver (202) and Knight (193) head home since the primary run-scorers inside the competition to day – the captain owning scored her maiden T20 worldwide hundred to Thailand – whereas spinner Sophie Ecclestone leaves Australia due to the fact the most important bowler inside of the ICC’s T20 rankings soon after deciding on up eight wickets at only 6.12 runs apiece.

