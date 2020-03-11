England restricts fan interaction and public engagements in Sri Lanka for fear of coronaviruses

% MINIFYHTML76c00f04b418a5d089ca297118bef77c11%

Jack Leach and Joe Root from England pose for a selfie with fans on the England tour of Sri Lanka in 2018

England players will avoid fan interaction and limit public engagements in Sri Lanka in response to the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The move, aimed at protecting players and fans alike, has been following the advice of the NHS and the World Health Organization to avoid potential infections and spread.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “England’s players and staff have been required to avoid any unnecessary public engagement and to temporarily avoid casual interaction of followers, such as selfies or autographs.

“While we recognize that this will be frustrating for some fans, we emphasize that this is a measure to safeguard the continued well-being of the England Test team and is a decision that has not been taken lightly.”

“Furthermore, England’s players and staff are also instructed to avoid shaking hands, where a fist pump or a personal greeting will be sufficient. Players will no longer participate in handshakes between themselves or with the opposition. “

