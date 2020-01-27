England set a record in South Africa when tourists were close to winning the test series

England continued its dominance over a tired South Africa in Johannesburg and took two days to convert a lead of 465 in the fourth test into an excellent series win.

Joe Root decided not to play the second leg for a second game in a row after the home team was released 217 back to 183.

England are on the verge of a 3-1 win

He led the way personally and scored the most goals with 58 points when his team scored more than 4-0 in their second inning, laying the foundation for a big win at the South African “Bullring”.

That would mean a 3-1 success after the Cape Town and Port Elizabeth celebrations, and with six full sessions on a floor where the record hunt is 310, any other result seems unimaginable. The record to win a test match in a fourth innings is 418.

Mark Wood is again expected to play a major role with the ball after returning at 46 to five in the morning session.

South Africa had already ended the second day in turmoil, 312 to 88 for six, a position that only worsened when they lost another hitter to the fifth ball of the day.

Chris Woakes was the bowler who was ahead of Vernon Philander and stood at the beginning of a deeply disappointing day.

Woakes was England’s star bowler for the first innings in South Africa

After passing the final test of a prestigious career, he was later fined 15 percent of his last game fee for using abusive language by Jos Buttler on day two. In the second innings, however, he only made nine slip-free balls before limping off with a thigh tension.

South Africa was in danger of being embarrassed, only that Quinton De Kock and Dwaine Pretorius added the long-awaited steel with a 79-year partnership.

De Kock turned his existing 32 into a fourth half century of the series, and Pretorius used several attacking fields to pave the way to a new personal best of 37.

It took Ben Stokes to smash things up, and Pretorius fed Zak Crawley an increasing delivery on the gully before Wood packed up.

De Kock was 76 when he was beaten on the way. Wood flicked the bail after seeing a deviation from the field to supplement his direct pace.

If Wood was too much for De Kock, then Dane Paterson, number 11, didn’t stand a chance. He kicked back and chewed to give the Durham his second five-for-test.

Root had the lunch break to think about his options, but was unlikely to put the load directly back on his bowling unit. Instead, he asked Crawley and Dom Sibley to put the pads on.

The rookie pairing again played a prominent role by adding 56 to the first wicket and putting 20 overs in an attack that the stricken Philander lacked.

Sibley and Crawley got England off to a stable start in their second inning

Sibley looked to be a more likely target for the third man after some strong edges, but Crawley fell first and hit Pretorius.

Joe Denly came and went for eight, guiding Paterson into his stumps by deflecting the racket and pad.

England’s lead was big enough to overcome this small setback, but Denly’s personal ambitions could be affected as his test average dropped to exactly 30.

Sibley reached his first innings score of 44 before heading out for tea under known circumstances, shuffling to Beuran Hendricks, the left, and pushing himself to the short midline.

He stamped off furiously and was replaced by Stokes, who had an angry exchange with a fan on the first day.

Stokes hit 28 out of 24 balls

The arrival of Stokes signaled a tonal shift and the game began to move forward quickly once he cleared six limits in a 24 ball stay.

Things only threatened to escalate until he drove away from his body and directed Hendricks to slip.

Ollie Pope and Buttler had similar ideas, but came to similar results. Both men aggressively approached De Kock, who became the 18th wicket keeper in 200 test layoffs.

Root seemed largely immune to the madness, but Sam Curran sprinted to 35 before getting Hendricks on a fine foot.

Root completed his second game at fifty and 48th overall before he was eliminated last – Faf Du Plessis got a breathtaking one-hand catch and gave Hendricks a five-for-one win on his debut.

Root hit five and one six in his useful 58th