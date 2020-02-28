england-suffer-damage-blow-as-mark-wood-ruled-out-of-sri-lanka-tour-with-side-strain

England bowler Mark Wood is set for another spell on the sidelines after becoming ruled out of next month’s tour of Sri Lanka with a side strain.

It is a huge blow for England, with Wooden acquiring been a pivotal determine all through the modern Exam and T20 sequence wins in South Africa, which was broadcast exclusively across the talkSPORT network.

Getty Pictures – Getty Wooden starred in the fourth Check in South Africa, using nine wickets to enable the holidaymakers close out a three-one sequence victory

The Durham man experienced only just returned from a identical damage that he picked up serving to England acquire the 50-above Entire world Cup in July.

Wood’s performances for his country have been planet course with his spell in St Lucia in opposition to West Indies very last 12 months rated as arguably the speediest at any time in England’s Check heritage.

He then took critical wickets on the way to England profitable their initial ever Planet Cup.

Several felt if he experienced been match for The Ashes then England would have performed far better than history a 2-two draw in the sequence, which still left the urn in possession of the Aussies.

AFP Wood only returned to Check action in January, 11 months soon after his final purple-ball look

England head coach Chris Silverwood will be unhappy to now drop Wooden for the two-Test collection in Sri Lanka, which starts off on March 19 in Galle.

On the other hand, fellow Durham person and previous England rapid bowler Steve Harmison believes the 30-yr-old’s absence could appear as a blessing in disguise, ahead of a chaotic summertime which consists of household matches with the West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Ireland.

“Playing back again-to-again Exams in South Africa and then the constrained overs matches was usually likely to be a difficult talk to,” Harmison informed talkSPORT.

“I speculate if they’d have carried out that if Jofra Archer experienced been match?”However, it won’t be the worst detail in the globe missing out on the Sri Lanka series with their spin-friendly pitches.

“Rather than carrying drinks or bowling on flat tracks, it’s ideal for Mark to get himself all set for the summer season and for the Globe T20.

“With an Ashes series at the close of following 12 months, and his amazing record in brief sort cricket, England will be determined to have Wooden in Australia for the T20 Earth Cup. And so lacking Sri Lanka may possibly end up staying a very good thing.”