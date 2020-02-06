England suffers a severe blow, Jofra Archer is out with an elbow injury until summer

Jofra Archer was banned until summer due to a major setback against England.
The fast bowler, 24, will miss the upcoming Sri Lanka tour as well as the Indian Premier League season due to a tension break on the right elbow.
Getty Images – Getty
Jofra Archer continues to struggle with an elbow injury
It targets the three-game series of tests against the West Indies in June as a potential return to action.
Continue…
