England suffers a severe blow, Jofra Archer is out with an elbow injury until summer

Jofra Archer was banned until summer due to a major setback against England.

The fast bowler, 24, will miss the upcoming Sri Lanka tour as well as the Indian Premier League season due to a tension break on the right elbow.

Getty Images – Getty

Jofra Archer continues to struggle with an elbow injury

It targets the three-game series of tests against the West Indies in June as a potential return to action.

Continue…

IMPOSSIBLE?

Why it is an unlikely task to lead PSG into the Champions League

nothing to hide

Jon Jones was tested 42 times in 2019 – but the UFC champion insists he’s clean

calendar

UFC 2020 schedule: All major upcoming events, including Jones and Khabib

Diary date

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2 UK start time: What time does the ring walk start?

To care

Formula 1: Fears that the Chinese general practitioner could be canceled due to a coronavirus epidemic

HE IS OUT

Jones has abandoned England and, according to the world champion, has to be released in 2003

What!

Rumors are growing that Sting will shock the WWE again and face the Undertaker at ‘Mania

a special night

Brook vs DeLuca live stream: date and time how to watch and undercard