England conquer Tonga 35-3 in the 2019 Earth Cup

England has finalized its intercontinental drop calendar by saying a recreation in opposition to Tonga in Twickenham on November 21.

It will be the third of 4 games England will engage in at home in November. They have previously verified matches in opposition to New Zealand, Argentina and Australia.

Tonga's take a look at to Twickenham will be the initial time they engage in in England outdoors a World Cup.

Their most latest assembly took put at the World Cup last calendar year in Japan, with Eddie Jones' group winning the match of the 35-3 team stage.

Tonga is at the moment in 13th area in the Environment Rugby rating, England is 3rd.