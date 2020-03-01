England – Women of all ages vs West Indies – Gals and Stats

England skilled for the semi-finals of the T20 Women’s Environment Cup by knocking out the West Indies with a victory of 46 races in Sydney.

In a exam and spin industry, the 3rd consecutive century of Nat Sciver (57 of 56 balls) half a century in a row in the tournament lifted England to a rating of 143-five.

Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor, winners of the West Indies match in the 2016 closing towards Australia, positioned 29 for the 2nd wicket just before the latter had to retire hurt by 15 with what appeared to be a groin harm.

It would show to be the turning issue of the match, as the trio of spinners in England tormented their opponents, with the gradual remaining owner Sophie Ecclestone getting 3-7, skater Sarah Glenn 2-16 and the subsidiary Mady Villiers, earning her debut in the World Cup. , for Lauren Winfield, professing 1-30 when the West Indies fell short in 97-9.

England’s recreation strategy experienced been altered from the commencing, since, soon after winning the attract and picking to hit 1st, Tammy Beaumont, promoted to open up following a discussion of the full tournament, was fired by a duck, lbw a Shakera Selman (1-23).

Selman would have something to say in a few additional layoffs in England, a amazing dive catch for Danni Wyatt (29 of 27) and a immediate strike when he noticed the back again of patron Heather Knight (17 of 14) just after a lazy operate .

The race concerning the wickets experienced been abrupt for the duration of the innings, the blow was rotated regularly and they became two and, anchored by the eighth T20I fifty of Sciver, England experienced a system from which to assault in the previous innings of the entrances.

Amy Jones (23th of 13), savoring her new part in the buy, broke a few limitations and Katherine Brunt (10th of 4) finished the entries with consecutive limits because 36 races still left the past three overs.

Chasing the greatest rating in the a few Planet Cup games performed at the Sydney Showground, the West Indies reacted by promoting Deandra Dottin, a good success.

But the good Ecclestone represented Dottin, trapped in the center of the discipline, nine in the 3rd and, in look for of terrific blows at the restrict, the West Indies ended up consistently accumulating balls of factors, unable to rotate the attack in the way that England had been so productive early.

Matthews and Taylor briefly gathered the entrances with a series of limitations toward the again-finish of the ability game of 6, but then, when Taylor fell injured in the eighth and Sarah Glenn knocked down Matthews (10) at the beginning of the ninth to all but End the contest.

Villiers claimed his 1st Environment Cup wicket in his to start with time, taking a brilliant return seize of his individual bowling alley to see Shemaine Campbelle (one), even though Glenn added Chedean Country for a duck soon thereafter.

Lee-Ann Kirby (20 of 15) struck some lustful blows even further down the purchase, while Sciver and Brunt dropped him two times on 11 and 13 respectively, denying Glenn and Villiers additional to their particular wicket counts.

Anya Shrubsole (1-13) He ultimately observed Kirby’s back yet again, piercing the deep midwife the place, this time, Sciver would not be mistaken.

Thereafter, the West Indies withered in a fantastic defeat when Ecclestone claimed a pair far more about some uncomfortable embarrasses to crown a vastly disappointing display.

