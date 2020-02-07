England’s hopes of winning the ODI series in South Africa ended with bad weather

England’s second one-day international against South Africa was abandoned due to bad weather.

Only 11.2 overs were possible before the game ended on Friday, wiping out tourists’ hopes for a series win.

GETTY

England players leave the pitch after bad weather conditions during the second ODI

The end at Kingsmead means that England must prevail in Johannesburg on Sunday to avoid a first bilateral ODI series defeat in three years.

The falling rain caused a delayed start of almost two hours and when the game started it was announced that the match had been reduced to 45 overs per side with an unchanged England winning the throw.

South Africa alternated from Newlands once when the uncovered, slow left arm Björn Fortuin replaced the fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, a decision that might have borne fruit if the match had continued as the spin was responsible for the only case.

Chris Woakes only made Quinton De Kock’s flank see the ball fly through an empty third slip region, but Joe Root made the breakthrough by bowling the left-handed opener for the second time in so many innings.

De Kock (11) shuffled back and tried to cut. He was in a confined space when he continued to slide his arm and his blow found only fresh air when the ball crashed into the stumps. It was the third time on this tour that De Kock was traveling for the part-time off-spinner.

talkSPORT 2 offers you exclusive ball-by-ball reporting on the third ODI on Sunday

GETTY

Chris Jordan from England celebrates the wicket of Temba Bavumba from South Africa

Reeza Hendricks (35, not eliminated) had previously taken two fours in three balls from Sam Curran before effortlessly crunching Woakes through the ceiling – and prevailing over a desperately slow outfield to reach his third limit.

It was the last act of the first round of the game when the players came off the field after 6.3 overs and just over half an hour. This was followed by an almost three-hour delay on a stop-start afternoon for the ground staff.

A successful inspection at 6 p.m. resulted in a quick restart with now 26 overs per side. However, it turned out to be too volatile for those present.

Temba Bavuma beat Tom Curran for six in an entertaining game of 21 out of 17 balls against Midwicket, which ended when he was hit on the back by Chris Jordan.

But when England was waiting for the third referee to call, the rain started raining 20 minutes after the players’ return.

The game was originally thought to continue, but the shower got heavier, which led to a task shortly thereafter.