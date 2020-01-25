England’s Vice Captain Ben Stokes in a tirade with bad mouths after Ed Sheehan’s Halsen

Ben Stokes seemed to call a viewer a “four-eyed C ***” after comparing it to Ed Sheeran and allegedly being branded with a ginger C ***.

The English all-rounder was a thorn in the side of South Africa’s team throughout the series, but the hosts picked him up early on the first day of the fourth test.

After scoring just two goals in the first innings, he put Anrich Nortje behind Rassie Van Der Dussen.

Stokes confronted a fan after he got out

When the English vice-captain left the field, he seemed to be making an exception to something said by someone in the crowd.

He was held in front of the camera and said, “Come on, tell me off the floor. F ****** four-eyed c ***.

The clip was played several times by Sky Sports before later apologizing for the bad language that viewers may have heard.

It has now turned out that the viewer in question made a comment on singer Sheeran, who has ginger hair like Stokes.

Sheeran was Stokes’ prominent supporter when he was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December.

Stokes was only out for two in the fourth test

Stokes could be fined part of his gaming fee for the incident, which is now being reviewed by the ICC.

Since then, he has apologized for his actions: “I would like to apologize for the language that I heard on the live broadcast today after I was released. I shouldn’t have reacted that way.

“When I left the play area, I was repeatedly insulted by the crowd.

“I admit that my response was unprofessional and I sincerely apologize for the language I used, especially for the many young fans who watch the live broadcasts around the world.

“During the tests so far, the support from both fans (England and South Africa) has been excellent. An incident will not ruin such a competitive series that we want to win. “

Ashley Giles, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, added: “It is disappointing that a member of the public has made an effort to abuse Ben when he left the field. Ben is fully aware that he shouldn’t have reacted the way he did and apologizes for his actions.

“In addition to this incident, our support staff were personally abused during and after the game of the day. We asked the venue to improve security and management for the rest of the game so that players and staff can perform their duties without provocation. “

England had started the first day of the fourth test well with Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley, who had partnered a hundredfold for the first wicket.

Sibley was the first man to go 44 before Crawley lost 66 after completing his first test match half a century ago.

Denly was dropped twice before he was caught slipping by Van Der Dussen for 27.

Stokes joined Joe Root, but was only able to complete two runs before his release and left the tourists on the stage for four.

Root and Ollie Pope were still in the back of their knees when bad light ended the first day early.

