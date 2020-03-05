england’s-women’s-t20-entire-world-cup-desire-in-tatters-as-washout-secures-india’s-put-in-ultimate-without-having-ball-getting-bowled

England’s Women’s T20 Earth Cup marketing campaign ended in despair as they ended up knocked out at the semi-final phase with out a ball being bowled.

Large rain induced a hold off at the Sydney Cricket Ground with India and England waiting around to see if they would be ready to get to the subject, but the match was afterwards abandoned with India achieving the remaining.

Getty Pictures – Getty Heather Knight’s aspect ended up denied a attainable area in the T20 Earth Cup closing because of to the rain

England were eliminated as the absence of a reserve working day intended India progressed following topping Team A, with Heather Knight’s aspect ending as runners-up in Group B.

And captain Knight referred to as on the Intercontinental Cricket Council to introduce a reserve working day into potential tournaments to prevent this incident going on once more.

“It’s the policies I guess,” stated Knight to Sky Sports activities. “We signed up to it at the start of the match.

“It’s just annoying definitely and it could have been prevented and you hope that now it is introduced into the game in the upcoming.

talkSPORT gives you all the special motion from England’s forthcoming tours

“That’s what you require isn’t it? There wants to be anything completely wrong and a little something to be not pretty right to get that rule alter, ideally that does alter but which is up to the ICC.

“Hopefully there will be a rule alter and a different side won’t have to go by means of this.”

England dropped to South Africa in their opening Team B match but arrived at the semi-finals just after victories around Thailand, Pakistan and West Indies.

“There’s not a ton we can do I guess. It is rained a large amount and to not get the probability to battle to be in that last is extremely gutting,” Knight included.

“It is what it is, getting rid of that very first game in opposition to South Africa has value us in the long run.”

Getty Photos – Getty Knight pleaded for the introduction of a reserve day at future tournaments

The next semi-final among hosts and defending champions Australia and South Africa is also at chance of getting washed out, with the Proteas set to development to the last after topping Team B.

England bowler Saqib Mahmood experienced sympathy with Knight’s team and does not assume the situation to occur at potential tournaments.

“It’s rather weird reading up on the guidelines,” he claimed. “Sometimes it will take one thing like this to take place for them to just take a seem at it. I very question it will be the similar for the upcoming Globe Cup.

“It’s not the nicest way to go out. They’ve played some truly superior cricket and it is not the way they’d have needed to exit the event.”