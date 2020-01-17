Englewood shootings: 14-year-old boy, man injured minutes apart in separate shootings

A 14-year-old boy was in serious condition after being shot on his leg in Englewood on Friday morning, just minutes after a man was seriously injured in a separate shooting unit.

The boy was walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West 69th Street around 9:13 am when a black four-door car drove past and fired someone inside, the Chicago police said.

He was beaten in the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, the police said. His condition was serious, but stabilized.

Minutes earlier, a man was shot a few blocks in the north.

Officers responded to a gunfire call around 8:55 am and found the 40-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a bullet wound in his groin in critical condition, but died a day later, police and Cook County medical research agency said.

Although he is still unidentified, an autopsy that was performed on Sunday confirmed that he died of his gunshot wounds, the medical investigator’s office said. His death was condemned as a murder.

No arrests were made.

