English hero Ben Stokes has the best cricketers of all time, explains Kevin Pietersen

Ben Stokes’ dominant cricket style has made him one of the best ever, according to Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen spoke on talkSPORT 2 with South Africa during the third test in England and praised his former teammate when his century on the second day in Port Elizabeth helped tourists take full control of the game.

AFP or licensor

Stokes continues to play with racket and ball for England

Stokes has had a phenomenal event in the past 12 months that has brought England a dramatic World Cup victory. A “miracle” was done at Headingley to clear the ashes, and he was named Sports Personality of the Year and ICC Cricket Player of the Year.

He had a difficult Christmas when his father was ill, but continued to play ball and ball. Due to his performances in South Africa, he was only the seventh player in history this winter to score 4,000 runs and conquered 100 gates in Test Cricket.

And Pietersen, who is considered to be one of the greatest players in the game, is enthusiastic about the talents of the 28-year-old.

“The way he plays the game, the way he knocks out the opposition, I think he’s right up there [with the biggest ever],” he said ,

“The way he did what he did in Cape Town and had emotional problems with his father to get this white line fever and get a test for your country is really phenomenal and surely something you can’t buy a business.

“No shop sells it.”

On talkSPORT 2 you can hear live and exclusive the ball-by-ball coverage of England’s South Africa tour with Kevin Pietersen, which is part of our expert comment line-up