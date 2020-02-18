"Even though I is not going to play red ball cricket this summer, I still have ambitions to participate in test cricket in the future."

Adil Rashid will only enjoy in Vitality Blast for Yorkshire this time

Adil Rashid has signed a white ball agreement with Yorkshire for the 2020 season.

England's 32-year-outdated spinner has returned to participate in only in constrained formats, citing his shoulder damage and the require to manage his workload just before the October T20 Environment Cup.

Rashid mentioned: "I am delighted to indicator this contract with my area club and search ahead to this season's T20 campaign.

"I have resolved to focus on white ball cricket this summer ahead of the T20 Globe Cup. This is thanks to an ongoing shoulder injury, so it is vital for me to handle my workload to have the very best possibility of being healthy.

Rashid helped England win the T20 sequence in South Africa this month

Rashid's prior move away from 1st-class cricket, in 2018, was controversial just after he was named to the England test throughout the period.

The new deal efficiently signifies that he will only enjoy for Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast this year, as the Royal London Cup has far more than 50 clashes with The Hundred in which Rashid is hired by the Northern Superchargers.

Tykes cricket director Martyn Moxon said: "We totally have an understanding of Adil's situation and we are happy that he is available for Yorkshire at Vitality Blast upcoming season."

"Adil is a entire world class artist and will certainly add fantastic price to our T20 workforce."